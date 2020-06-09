GERALDINE — The Geraldine varsity football program is enjoying the benefits of the largest and nicest field house in program history, a 6,000-square feet facility outside the south end zone of Coolidge Isbell Field.
Geraldine head coach Brad Waldrop said the old varsity field house contains 4,000 square feet. It’s now the home of the Bulldogs junior high program.
The generosity of Geraldine alumni Bobby Satterfield made the Bulldogs’ new home a reality.
“I don’t have the words to express my gratitude to Bobby Satterfield,” Waldrop said. “He’s done way beyond more than anybody could ask.
“Two years ago, he came to me and asked me what I needed. I told him we didn’t really need anything that I know of.
“He said, ‘Is there something that you want?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’d like to have a new field house, but we ain’t got to have one.’ And he said, ‘Where do you want it?’ From that point forward, he’s done everything he could.
“We’ve had ups and downs and ins and outs. We had a little hiccup where we got delayed for about a year and then got it back going. Through the whole thing, Mr. Satterfield’s just been right there doing whatever’s necessary to get it to the next step and try to get it finished.
“Everything that’s in here, with the exception of the weights, he paid for. Everything.
“In my opinion, it’s immaculate. I’m in love. I couldn’t be more happy, more pleased.”
The facility features 38 lockers, 10 showers, five toilets (with stalls), five urinals, five sinks, a full equipment room, two training tables and an ice bath.
The coaches office doubles as the team film room, and there is 600 square feet of storage above the office.
“The layout is just so much better,” Waldrop said. “The old field house had been added onto several times. It was sufficient, but it was a little bit of a hassle to try to get all the kids together and see them all at once, because you had that L shape.
“In here, I can get in a central location, and I can see everybody all at the same time. I like us being a little more closer [in the weight room]. I think it helps the kids. It builds competition when you’re right next to somebody.
“Everything in the weight room is new, from top to bottom — racks, bars and weights. We’ve got two complete sets of dumbbells and racks. The benches are multi-purpose benches. We’ve got new bumper plates for every rack, which is important to me.
“We’ve still got some [weight] stuff coming. We’ve got some auxiliary stuff and some smaller stuff that’s still yet to be installed.”
Waldrop, along with his son, Styles, and his staff have been working on the team’s practice field, which they moved behind the visitors bleachers at Coolidge Isbell Field. The new home bleachers took away a portion of the Dogs’ old practice field.
“From about the back edge of the [game-field] fence, there wasn’t any of that there,” Waldrop said. “Mr. Satterfield brought in dirt and built all that up level with the other, all the way out to the end of the property. That gave us another 50, 60 yards to practice on that is 40 yards wide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.