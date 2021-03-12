Judy Orr
Albertville
Judy Orr, 76, of Albertville, died Wednesday, March 11, 2021 at her home.
The family has chosen cremation, there are no services planned at this time.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Arnold Collett (Cindy) and Anthony Collett (Wendy); five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Junior Holder; sister, Iva Anthony; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arnis Mitchell Poole
Boaz
Arnis Mitchell Poole, 96, of Boaz, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center North.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Perry Brackin officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Murray (Ross), Rosalind Wallace (William) and Connie Gaines Bartlett (Mark); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Grimes.
Glenn Young
Albertville
Glenn Young, 53, of Albertville, died March 9, 2021, at his home.
Services were Friday, March 12, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Bartlett officiating. Burial was in Martling Cemetery.
Survivors include his sister, Wanda Watkins (Pascual Domingo); and a brother, Randall Eugene Young.
Lana B. Smith
Albertville
Lana B. Smith, 70, of Albertville, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Diversicare in Boaz.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery. Rev. Mitchell Phillips will officiate.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 before the service.
She is survived by her son, Danny Smith (Nikki); and two grandsons.
