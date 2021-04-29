Local track and field standouts will look to conclude their season’s on a high note this weekend, as they head to the state meets in Cullman and Gulf Shores.
The Sand Mountain Area will be well-represented at the 3A, 5A, and 7A, meets, with dozens of area athletes hitting the qualifying marks at least week’s Sectional events.
The biggest batch of athletes comes at the 5A level, led by Guntersville and Sardis, who put on strong team displays at this past weekend’s Sectional meet at Guntersville High School.
The Sardis High boys finished second overall and the girls placed fourth out of 15 teams.
The Lions finished only five points behind first-place Russellville and were helped by five gold medals, including three from Torin Bright. Bright won the 110-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump. Also claiming the gold were Brody Lowe in the shot put and Jake Alewine in the high jump. Lowe won a silver medal in the discus and a bronze in the javelin. Also taking third was Avery Carrol in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the Lions’ 4x800-meter relay team of Johnathon Lusk, Jaxon Snead, Zion Delgado and Blade Devin. Tony Patterson qualified for state in the discus with a fourth-place throw.
Abby Rogers and Abby Burns both won gold medals for the Sardis girls - Rodgers in the 300-meter hurdles (51.83) and Burns in the triple jump. Rodgers was also a member of the Lady Lions’ first place 4x100-meter relay team along with Kimberly Powell, Amaya Kittle and Lily Underwood. Kinley Morrison was a silver medalist in the javelin at 93-04. Earning the third-place bronze were Burns in the long jump, Rodgers in the 100-meter hurdles, and Lily Underwood in the shot put.
Underwood also qualified for state with fourth-place showings in the 100-meter dash (13.53) and the discus (79-06.50).
Guntersville also shined on both the boys and girls sides, with the girls taking second as a team with 140 points, and the boys claiming fourth.
The Guntersville girls will see nine individual athletes compete at the state meet, as well three different relay teams.
Jayden Watkins leads the way for the Wildcats, qualifying in four events, the 100, 200, high jump and triple jump, while Jadyn Bonds, the reigning indoor high jump champion, will compete in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump. The duo of Anna Newman and Hannah Lane will both compete in the 100 and 300 hurdles, as well as the 4x100 relay. Ursula Rice nabbed two qualifying spots, and will put her skills on display in the discuss and shot put. Kenlie Nelson will compete in three events, qualifying individual in the 1600 and 3200, and is a member of the 4x800 relay team that also advance. Kelcie Davis and Abigail Chastain will compete in the Javelin and Dicus events. Other members of the 4x100 relay team include Baylee Bonds and She’Long Wellington, who is also a memember of the 4x400 team with Amiyah Hampton, Nayeli Escobedo, and Anna Waldop. The 4x800 team is rounded out by Annelise Bradshaw, Chelsea Saucedo, and Lauren Barentine.
On the boy’s side for Guntersville, Dewayne Hundley leads the way, qualifying in four events as well. He’ll compete in the 200, 400, high jump, and long jump for the ‘Cats. Other multiple event qualifiers for the boys were Lane Pilotte in the 800 and 3200, and William Barkley in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Royce Baucom advanced in the shot put, while the 4x800 relay team of Barkley, Luke Ausley, Taylor King and Ashton Payne also hit their marks over the weekend.
Other local qualifiers from the 5A meet Saturday were Landon Schoggins of Boaz in the 400 where he placed second, Brandon Bernal of Douglas in the 800, Steven Garcia of Douglas in the 300 hurdles, and the Douglas 4x400 boys relay team.
The 5A meet will take place in Gulf Shores on Thursday through Saturday.
Fyffe, Susan Moore shine at 3A Meet in Cullman
At last weekend’s 3A meet in Fort Payne, Fyffe’s Kirby Coots advanced to State in the 100 with a third-place finish, and will be joined by teammate Adyson Bailey in the same event, while Coots also earned a spot with a fourth place showing in the 200. Coots and Bailey also both hit their qualifying marks in the long jump, giving Coots three events in Cullman this weekend. Ashton Childress was the final Fyffe qualifier, taking third in the discus at the meet, and also could earn a wild card berth in the javelin.
The region’s final area qualifiers came from Susan Moore, with Sadie Silvers and Chloe Pools both earning trips in the 300 hurdles.
The 3A meet will take place at Cullman High School on Friday and Saturday.
Albertville sends six to 7A meet
Albertville will also be well represented this weekend, with five individuals and one relay team advancing to the 7A meet, also in Gulf Shores.
Leading the way was Gabe Michael, who captured the pole vault title at their Sectional Meet, clearing 14-feet, six inches to win by more than three feet.
Joining him will be Amiah Murry in the triple jump, where she took second at Sectionals, along with Felice Alix in the discus, who took home a bronze medal at Sectionals. Chris Murry punched his ticket in the 100 with a fifth-place finish, while Emily Vaughn was fifth in the 100 hurdles to capture her spot. The final group making the trip to Gulf Shores is the 4x800 relay team of Juan Gaspar, Edgar Lopez, Daniel Leija, and Rodrigo Patino, who were fifth at the meet and got in with a wild car spot.
The 7A meet will run alongside the 4A, 5A, and 6A meets in Gulf Shores, Thursday through Saturday.
The Gadsden Messenger's Chris McCarthy contributed to this report.
