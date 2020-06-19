The Alabama Barn Quilt Trail has reached U.S. Highway 431.
The trail, derived from “The American Quilt Trail Movement,” is commonly traveled on back roads where participants can find colorful quilt blocks one barn, or business, at a time.
Thursday, June 11, Wilson’s Fabric Outlet in Boaz became the newest site to be featured on the trail.
“I asked them if they would — it’s fabric, and that’s what this is about,” Brenda Gunnells, of Albertville, said. “There’s so many quilters that come in here and buy. They have good quality quilt cotton.”
Gunnells, her husband, Russ, and Susan Cook helped hang two quilt tiles at the business Thursday. Both tiles are colored a patriotic red, white and blue.
Laura Wilson and her husband, Heath, were excited to officially be part of the trail.
“It’s important for us and Boaz especially,” Laura said, “because the people that are into the quilt trail out traveling to all these places, it’s going to bring people to our store that have never been here before.”
Gunnells said she was glad to have the quilt trail run through Sand Mountain.
“I just think [quilting] is a beautiful art,” Gunnells said. “There’s more and more people doing it now.”
Alabama native Regina Painter founded the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail in 2015 after she saw a quilt tile hanging on a barn in Tennessee. As of Wednesday, there are 90 sites featured on the trail. Gunnells said any barn, home or business could be part of the trail at no cost if they meet the following guidelines:
It must be located within the state.
It must be clearly visible from a public road with a safe pullout area for travelers.
It must afford an obstructed view and the surrounding area should be kept neat and free of debris.
All barn quilt designs are based on traditional quilt patterns and are subject to approval by the committee for quality and conformity. No political, sporting logos or any form of advertising is allowed.
To learn more about the trail, log on to alabamabarnquilttrail.org.
