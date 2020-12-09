Observant neighbors foiled a pair of burglaries in the Albertville area.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, deputies responded to a call on Water Plant Road Nov. 23 where a large number of guns were taken.
Later that day, deputies were summoned to Martin Gap Road where witnesses said three people were seen entering a nearby home.
Deputies entered the house and found a woman on the ground floor and two men hiding in an attic crawl space. Several guns were located near the men in the attic which deputies determined had been stolen from the home on Water Plant Road earlier in the day.
Arrested were Jordan Lee Lopez, 26, of Horton; Zackary Alan Thomas, 32, of Albertville; and Macey Elizabeth Justice, 21, of Crossville.
The trio was charged with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and criminal trespass. All are being held in the Marshall County Jail under $15,000 bonds each.
