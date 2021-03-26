A two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:50 a.m. Thursday, March 25, has claimed the life of a Crossville man.
Delfino Reza-Cruz, 38, was killed when the 2000 Toyota Tundra he was driving traveled into the opposite lane and was struck by a 2011 Buick Enclave. Cruz was pronounce deceased at the scene. The driver of the Buick was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 68 near Maple Road, approximately three miles north of Albertville. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
