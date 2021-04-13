The Susan Moore soccer team continues to pile up awards and records as part of a thrilling run through their 2021 season, with standout Claire Perkins etching her name into the records books on Monday night.
In Monday’s game against Collinsville, a 2-1 win for the Bulldogs, Perkins a junior forward, found the back of the net twice for the 86th and 87th time this season, setting a new AHSAA record for goals scored in a season, topping the previous mark of 85 that had been set by Amy Bayles of Mars Hill back in the 2005 season.
For her career, Perkins has scored 136 goals in her career, netting 23 as a freshman, 26 as a sophomore, before exploding this year with 87 through 18 games played, according to the team’s stats on MaxPreps.com. Her 136 career goals already has her at 12th all-time in state history according to the AHSAA record book, with three games left on this year’s regular season schedule, plus the postseason, as well as her entire senior year to go.
Perkins has received interest from some of the top college soccer programs in the state for her efforts over her career.
Perkins was recently named the MaxPreps Alabama High School Player of the Wek for her efforts from March 29 to April 4 when she tied the AHSAA single season record.
In addition to that honor, Perkins has already been in the AHSAA record book once this season, when she had a run of 12-straight games in which she scored a hat trick, shattering the previous mark of four set back in 2018 by Cullman’s Abby Branham.
In addition to Perkins’ record, Bulldog freshman Kristy Cervantes has also put her stamp on the AHSAA books this season, setting the single-season record for assists in a season, handing out 44 so far on the year.
As a team, the Bulldogs are currently 20-1 on the season, and are ranked No. 1 in the most recent 1A-3A Alabama Soccer Coaches Association polls.
The Bulldogs close out the regular season with three more matches, a home match against Hokes Bluff on Wednesday, a road match at Oneonta on Thursday, and then hosting 5A ranked Guntersville on Monday.
