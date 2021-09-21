Zendell Ellis “Bo” King Jr.
Arab
Zendell Ellis “Bo” King Jr., 37, of Arab, died Sept. 15, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No formal services are planned. Cornerstone Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughter, Abby King; his mother, Shirley Meeks; and a sister, Stacy Robbins.
Brent Heflin
Boaz
Brent Heflin, 42, of Boaz, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Ted Clower, Rev. David Lackey and Rev. Jason Smith will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 Saturday evening at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Heflin; sons, Gary Dale Heflin and Jadyn Brent Heflin; parents, Saundra Stubbs (Eleazar Tinajero); step-mother, Becky Heflin; sisters, Tanya Ward (Daniel) and Brittany Stubbs Shelnutt (Richard); brother, Robert “Beau” Stubbs; step-sisters and step-brothers, Holly Contreras (Euilio) Eleazar Tinajero Sarabia (Olivia), Orlando Tinajero Sarabia (Claudia), Erik Eduardo Tinayero Sarabia (Dalia), Lucero Tinajero Sarabia (Marcos) and Berenice Tinajero Sarabia (Ubado); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Denfard Oliver
Albertville
Denfard Oliiver, 74, of Albertville, died Sept. 16, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Gene Lambert and Tracy Oliver officiating. Burial was in Mt. High Cemetery in Martling.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Oliver; son, Bradley Oliver; sisters, Kathleen Posey (Jimmy), Berry Mayes, Syble Jones (Marty) and Glenda Davidson; brothers, Wenford Oliver (Judy) and Billy Oliver (Vicky); one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
Harold C. Sallas
Albertville
Harold C. Sallas, 88, of Albertville, died Sept. 17, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Spet. 22, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Edgemont Cemetery of Anniston. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Sallas; sons, Gregory Clayton Sallas (Ellen) and Jeffery Harold Sallas (Colette); sister, Virginia Jones, of Columbus, Ga.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
James “Sherrell” Thomas
Boaz
James “Sherrell” Thomas, 86, of Boaz, died Sept. 18, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Doyce Putman officiating. Burial will follow in Union First Congregational Methodist Church of Boaz.
Survivors include a daughter, Mia Petty (Darrell); three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Lisa Hall
Crossville
Lisa Hall, 51, of Crossville, died Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.
Service will be Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Chadwick and Lynn Darnell officiating. Burial will be in Whiton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Hall; daughters, Haven Hall and London Hall; mother, Becky Shellhorse (Larry); sister, Cassie Dowdey (Payton); a brother, Lance Painter (Joy); and three nieces and one nephew.
Louise Marie
Campbell
Altoona
Louise Marie Campbell, 86, of Altoona, died Sept. 16, 2021ily.
A graveside service was held Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Howelton United Methodist Cemetery. Revs. Kenneth Lasseter, Gene Taylor, and Jerry Tucker officiated the service. Abertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Johnny) Hopkins, Donna (Jerry) Tucker, Ken (Janet) Campbell; daughter-in-law Julie Campbell; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nellie (James) Fanchier, Virgie Fulenwider, and Sharon Witt.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Egypt Volunteer Fire Department.
Travis “Jughead” Burgess
Boaz
Travis “Jughead” Burgess, 66, of Boaz, died Sept. 16, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Matt Stover officiating.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Cathy Burgess; a sister, Barbara Kittle; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special aunt and uncle, Kay and Mike Alexander.
Trinity R. Hamilton
Albertville
Trinity R. Hamilton, 44, of Albertville, died Sept. 19, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivor include a spouse, Ginger Hamilton; daughter, Adria Hamilton; son, Ethan Hamilton; parents, Thomas and Sharon Floyd; sisters, Jessica Baldwin (Shawn), Katie Cole (Matthew) and Kelli Sheridan; and brothers, Michael Sheridan and Jacob Hamilton.
Rodney Lewis Price
Reece City
Rodney Lewis Price, 53, of Reece City, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Allan Reagan and Bro. Chris Reagan officiating. Interment will follow in the Gallant First Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lowe Price, of Reece City; son, Samuel Price, of Missouri; one granddaughter; stepdaughter, Nellie Wilson, of Nashville; step-granddaughter; siblings: Wesley Price, of Gadsden, Michael Price, of Attalla, and Kathy Davis of Gadsden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.
———
