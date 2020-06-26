Note: People charged with a crime are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.
May 30
Summer Knight was charged with failure to appear.
Jessica Warren was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Andrew Rhodes was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Rachel Anderson was charged with third-degree escape.
May 31
David Mays was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
June 1
Jeremiah Sharrow was charged with third-degree escape.
Jeffrey Nunn was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Mary Letchworth was charged with third-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
Cody Crowe was charged with eight counts of failure to appear and second-degree criminal trespass.
Brooklyn Combs was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 2
Kenneth Hutchenson was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Michael Bishop was charged with failure to pay.
Haylie Osborn was charged with failure to appear.
Marty Spence was charged with a probation violation.
June 3
Randal Castleberry was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Terrence Bradford was charged with third-degree burglary.
Nathan Hamilton was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jaime Stone was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brianna Fortin was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child.
Laura Allen was charged with failure to appear.
Gary Osborn was charged with failure to appear.
Kathleen Shaw was charged with failure to appear.
June 4
Nathaniel Benefield was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Shannen Franks was charged with hold for agency.
David Smith was charged with failure to appear.
April Shrader was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Bradley Bewley was charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence.
Joseph Hodge was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 5
James Howard was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julie Brown was charged with resisting arrest.
Christopher Tarvin was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lamaric Douglas was charged with failure to appear.
Malachi Vaughan was charged with a probation violation.
Calvin Young was charged with two counts of failure to apply.
Charles Combs was charged with DUI.
Alicia Peters was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 6
Norma Findley was charged with failure to comply.
Gordon Jackson was charged with failure to pay and failure to comply.
Shelia Crow was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Jason Oyler was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harley Turner was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roger Lynch was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alan Spurgon was charged with failure to appear.
Mildred Thompson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
June 7
William Fleisher was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Criston Roberts was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Crystal Pope was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Bradley White was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
June 8
Micheal Tidwell was charged with failure to appear.
Damacio Sanchez was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and failure to appear.
Kenneth Dixon was charged with failure to appear.
Jeffery White was charged with a probation violation.
Jonathan Dewolfe was charged with failure to comply,
Brandon Allman was charged with failure to comply.
Jordan Kay was charged with failure to appear.
James Pruitt was charged with failure to appear.
Taleigha Sims was charged with failure to appear.
Tony Parton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
June 9
Larissa Kilgo was charged with failure to appear.
Kayla Pack was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
June 10
Christy Campbell was charged with failure to comply.
Jonathan Lamons was charged with failure to register and a probation violation.
Taylor Davis was charged with failure to comply.
Ryan Motes was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jonathan Richards was charged with failure to appear.
Angicica Oquinn was charged with failure to appear.
Wanda Newsom was charged with use of false ID to obstruct justice and six counts of failure to appear.
June 11
William Clark was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Horace Whittaker was charged with a probation violation.
Dakota Lewis was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Priscilla Spralding was charged with failure to appear.
Jamie Whitley was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Wilson Sparks was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 12
Nathan Rogers was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Kelly Boman was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Ricky Esslinger Jr., was charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest.
Paul Edwards was charged with sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Randy Wright was charged with failure to pay.
Miguel Rojas was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
June 13
James Price was charged with two SORNA violations and failure to appear.
Marc Love was charged with failure to appear and illegal possession of a pistol.
Cory Frazier was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Watwood was charged with failure to appear.
June 14
Terra Helms was charged with failure to appear.
Christina Johnson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana and five counts of failure to appear.
Juan Pascual was charged with DUI.
Timothy Jones was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and using false ID to obstruct justice.
June 15
Randy Spence was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude.
John Towns was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Richard Spence was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Ronald Adams was charged with DUI.
Jeffrey Taylor was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Grant Underwood was charged with two counts of failure to appear and a probation violation.
Bruce Costerian was charged with harassment.
Kelly Lemmond was charged with failure to appear.
June 16
Cristina Holloway was charged with failure to appear.
John McClendon was charged with failure to appear.
James Thompson was charged with a court order.
Justin McElrath was charged with failure to appear.
Terrence Jones was charged with failure to appear.
Samuel Easler was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and failure to comply.
Ashley Hancock was charged with third degree escape.
Dakota Baine was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Richard Floyd was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
Charles Centers was charged with a court order.
Charity Garcia was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Patterson was charged with failure to appear.
Maddison Pruitt was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 17
Charles Edwards was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Stephens was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lise Lanier was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations and failure to appear.
Tasha Todd was charged with third-degree escape.
Sabrina Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott Curtis was charged with third-degree burglary.
Eric Houseman was charged with fugitive from justice.
Eric Petty was charged with failure to appear.
James Lee was charged with failure to appear.
David Templeton was charged with failure to appear.
June 18
Jonathan Cash was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
William Clanton was charged with third-degree theft of property.
Nathan Atkinson was charged with third-degree theft of property.
Brain Heard was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Erik Trotman was charged with failure to appear.
Roland Justic was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Kaylea Stienburg was charged with failure to appear.
Christopher Clayton was charged with failure to appear.
John Griggs was charged with failure to appear.
June 19
Billy Bryant was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Issac Ridgeway was charged with DUI.
Jeffery Caton was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Terry Jackson was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight counts of failure to appear.
Tracy Shell was charged with failure to appear.
Kevin Sharber was charged with a court order.
Johnny Fike was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Scottie Spillman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and bench warrant.
Christy Garmon was charged with failure to appear.
Joey Caneer was charged with failure to appear.
June 21
Jerry Vaughn was charged with failure to appear.
Jonathan McElroy was charged with failure to appear.
Dana Bearden was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree promoting prison contraband and failure to comply.
June 22
Richard McCurdy was charged with a court order.
Whitney Ussery was charged with failure to comply.
Jonathan Spence was charged with two counts of failure to appear, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul White was charged with a court order.
Tristan Bresnihan was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana.
June 23
Scottie White was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
William Helms was charged with a probation violation.
Patrina Mashburn was charged with a court order.
Willie Mansfield was charged with a court order.
Lakreshia Jackson was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.