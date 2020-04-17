This is an opinion piece.
On Friday, Chinese officials revised the number of deaths in Wuhan — where the novel coronavirus originated — increasing the count by 50%, according to CNN. This came shortly after Fox News reported an “increasing confidence” the virus developed not in a wet market, as was first suspected, but in a Wuhan laboratory — two major virology labs sit within a 9-mile radius of the market.
While that may or may not be true, it wouldn’t be the first time China has lied to the world. In early March, a study by the University of Southampton found had the Chinese government not been so intentionally slow to respond during the initial days of the outbreak, it could have prevented up to 95% of the spread across the globe. When it did respond, it locked down the country, hoarded supplies and lied to the world about just how serious the situation was.
If the Chinese government didn’t control the second largest world economy, if many of our important medical supplies and medicines weren’t manufactured there, if they weren’t constantly stealing intellectual property, if they didn’t have their spies in our universities, if their government wasn’t a totalitarian dictatorship pressing its bootheel on the neck of it citizenry while exploiting freedom elsewhere, if the World Health
Organization wasn’t so obviously in its pocket, if the liberal media didn’t parrot Chinese misinformation, then the biological and existential threat to America would be virtually nonexistent.
“If it were not for the irresponsibility of the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no pandemic in the world,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) recently said on Fox News. “Americans would be alive today, and 22 million people would be at work. China is responsible, and it’s time to hold them responsible. They’re the largest state sponsor of pandemics in the entire globe, and they need to pay the price.”
Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt released a similar statement Friday, saying:
“For years China has been carving out its spot as a global pharmacy and we cannot let that continue. We are at war with a virus that originated in China, and the pandemic level COVID-19 has reached is due in part to the CCP blatantly lying and withholding information. It’s clear that China will not change its ways, and that means it’s time to implement Buy America policies in the medical supply and pharmaceutical industry.”
The only major government disputing the national origins of the virus is China, who has had its propaganda machine running at a full clip blaming the U.S. for its troubles.
In short, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has revealed what many — including your president, Donald Trump — have known for a while now, that America needs to dump China.
Daniel Tayloris a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
