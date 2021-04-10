Marshall Medical Centers has broken ground on a $61.3 million expansion and renovation project for its Boaz hospital.
The expansion project at Marshall South was approved by the Health Care Authorities of the City of Huntsville and Marshall County last year. It will be completed in 36-40 months.
Upon completion, the main hospital entrance will be relocated to the north end of the hospital. The area also will become the new home for the Auxiliary Gift Shop and the cafeteria. An additional 125 parking places will be created.
The ground floor of the newly constructed section will feature a concourse with:
- Drop-off canopy
- Main entry
- Food service and dining area
- Coffee café
- Conference room
- Public restrooms
- Gift shop
The first floor will house a check-in and consult room for outpatient surgery and a waiting area.
The second floor will hold a new 18-bed ICU and a 32-bed acute care section as well as an endoscopy suite. The bed-tower portion of the project is pending the outcome of a Certificate of Need application that’s been filed with the state.
Finally, a medical mall will link the area to the existing Physician Office Building. It will include an area to accommodate future clinic space as well as office/support space.
Parking improvements on the north side of the hospital include 113 additional parking spaces, a vehicle bridge and a new drop off at the main entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.