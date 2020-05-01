Tim Walker, former mayor of Boaz, recently announced his intentions to run for office again.
Walker previously served as mayor for four terms before being defeated by David Dyar in the 2016 election.
Walker shared the following statement with The Reporter:
“It is with much enthusiasm that I announce my plans to qualify for the position of mayor of Boaz, a position in which I had the honor of serving from 2000-2016,” Walker said. “For the last three-and-a-half years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to work in the private sector, allowing me a new perspective from which to view our city and the issues it faces. Since leaving office in 2016, I have continued to maintain strong relationships with government and private organizations and individuals. Through these contacts, I have continued to work to learn more about opportunities available to our city. We are living in a time that is troubling, and I know people are struggling with changes to their everyday lives. I believe smaller communities like Boaz will have unique opportunities in the future for growth because of these changes. I am now more confident than ever that I will be able to provide the leadership necessary to strengthen our city and expand new opportunities for Boaz.
“Part of this leadership includes realizing that the global economy has experienced a monumental shift toward online business, but I will work to protect and grow local businesses and industry, which provides jobs and revenue for our city,” he continued. “During my tenure as mayor, Boaz saw unprecedented growth in the traditional retail sector with a new Walmart, Walgreens, Tractor Supply, Hibbett’s and Harbor Freight, among others. While much has changed for Boaz, I believe there are opportunities for more businesses and industry to locate in our city, but leadership must actively seek them out. Such leadership also includes an understanding that debt created by local government must lead to actual, measurable economic growth. We cannot model ourselves after neighboring cities and expect to compete successfully for the same economic dollar. Boaz must have the kind of leadership that is forward thinking enough to seek out opportunities that specifically enhance economic growth for Boaz. To accomplish this successfully, city leadership must take an active role in developing and fostering relationships with citizens as well as with our schools, hospital, Snead State Community College, and chamber of commerce, among other city and community entities. As a unified community, we will then be equipped to go after business and industry in a very strategic way. These positive relationships will also allow leadership to better identify needs and seek solutions that both improve and protect our quality of life here in Boaz.
“I am a lifelong resident of Boaz,” Walker concluded. “I graduated from Boaz High School, attended Snead State Community College and graduated with a BS degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama. My wife, Michelle, teaches at Boaz High School, and our son, Zeb, also a Boaz High School graduate, is currently a senior at the University of Alabama. Boaz is my home and my heart. I have considered my passions in life through my faith, service and work, and it seems I have an undeniable and genuine love for Boaz that never subsides. I ask that you consider me once again as your mayor. Boaz is indeed a city of possibilities, and I look forward to working full-time to make sure every possibility is ours.”
Statewide municipal elections are slated for Aug. 25. Candidates can begin qualifying after the official election notice given by current mayors on July 7 is published. July 21 is the last day for candidates to qualify.
The last day to establish residency and be allowed to vote in the municipal election is July 26.
