The Douglas Eagles improved to 10-2 on the 2020 softball season by edging Appalachian 2-1 on Monday at Douglas.
Madison Wright and MacKinley Portillo combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Eagles.
Wright earned the win by throwing the final 4 2/3 innings in relief. She allowed one hit and one run while striking out six.
Portillo started and went 2 1/3 innings. She gave up a hit and two walks while striking out four.
Makenzi Sides batted 1-for-2 and drove in both the Eagles’ runs. Camille Thompson and Portillo each went 1-for-3.
Hailey Johnson and Mallory Ackles both scored a run for DHS.
Appalachian Tournament
Douglas posted a 3-1 record to win the Appalachian Tournament.
The Eagles opened the event by beating Clay-Chalkville 9-2 on March 6.
Portillo batted 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs and one RBI, and Anna Matthews finished 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Cheyenne Hamby closed 2-for-3 with one run.
Johnson went 1-for-1 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Thompson batted 1-for-2 with two runs.
Portillo took the win in the circle. She struck out six and allowed no hits.
Thompson pitched in relief, allowing one hit, one walk and two unearned runs. She had two strikeouts.
Appalachian downed Douglas 3-2 on March 6.
Portillo paced the Eagles by going 2-for-2 with a double, one run and one RBI. Kayla Echols and Sides both went 1-for-2 while Johnson was 1-for-3.
Wright pitched for DHS. She surrendered three hits, three walks and three unearned runs. She recorded 10 strikeouts.
The Eagles crushed Clay-Chalkville 16-0 in three innings March 7 behind the performance of Wright, who batted 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, two runs and seven RBIs.
The Snead State signee slugged the first grand slam of her career during Douglas’ 16-run first inning.
The 16 runs in a single inning are a Douglas fastpitch softball record and are tied with four other teams for third-most in a single inning in AHSAA fastpitch history.
Matthews went 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, and Kayla Camp closed 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI.
Cheyenne Hamby batted 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI, and Echols ended the game 1-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Sides was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs and one RBI, and Johnson went 1-for-3 with two runs.
Thompson walked twice and scored twice, and Portillo walked twice and scored once.
Thompson tossed a two-hit shutout in the circle. She struck out two and walked none.
Portillo and Wright combined on a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 triumph over Appalachian on March 7 that clinched the tournament title.
Portillo threw two innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks. Wright finished the game in the circle, allowing one hit while fanning five.
Thompson drove in all the Eagles’ run with a two-out, bases-loaded triple in the top of the fifth inning. Echols and Camp both singled and scored, Sides scored a run.
