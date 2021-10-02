The West End Patriots got a dominant effort from their defense, then found enough offense in the second quarter to down visiting Westbrook Christian 17-13, and put themselves right back in the 2A playoff hunt.
Westbrook Christian had scored 100 points in its two wins.
“It was absolutely a team effort on the defensive side of the football,” West End coach Derrick Sewell said. “From Coach Smith on down to the players, we challenged them. But that was the most physical we’ve been since I’ve been here. We were flying around and being physical at the point of contact, and that made the difference.”
The Warriors took an early 7-0 lead in the first, but from there the second quarter was all Patriots as they put up all 17 of their points thanks to a strong running game that Sewell credited to the offensive line.
“We made some on the fly adjustments,” Sewell said. “We saw some stuff we could take advantage of, and the offensive line did a great job. That’s a tough defense, and we had 198 yards rushing. That was a big deal being smart football players, and being able to take advantage of what the defense was giving us.”
The win pushes the Patriots to 4-3 and a three-game winning streak, but most importantly, puts them at 2-2 in 2A Region 6 play, currently tied for the last playoff spot. They’ll face a tough test at home next week against Sand Rock, who is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Region.
“The biggest thing is it keeps everything we want out of in front of us,” Sewell said of the win. “We want to get into the playoffs, and we feel like if we can get in, that’s where the magic happens if you can just get in … it doesn’t get any easier. Sand Rock is a very good team and it’s hard to find a weakness. I’ve seen them on film and I don’t know if there is a weakness. It’s going to take being physical and a good week of preparation, along with being more mentally tough and controlling emotions. It’ll take that kind of effort and more next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.