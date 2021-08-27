Agnes Duncan Norris
Boaz
Agnes Duncan Norris, 94, of Boaz, peacefully passed into our Savior’s arms on Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021. She was born to Floyd and Suda Mae Duncan in their home in Nauvoo, Alabama on September 27, 1926.
She grew up in the Great Depression with her brothers, James Etheridge (Jim), Herman, Paul DeWayne, and sister, Juanita Duncan, who all preceded her in death.
She is also preceded by her husband Tom Norris, who was the love of her life. They were married Oct. 5, 1942. Together they raised four children. Preceded were her sons Bradford Floyd and Calvin Wayne Norris. Survived by daughter Connie Norris Isley (Jerry) and son Ronald T Norris (Judy). She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Patricia Lackey Norris (Calvin), 10 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Agnes was a long-time member of Plainview Baptist Church (Tarrant). She enjoyed serving our Savior through teaching her Sunday school class and singing in the adult choir. She had a quiet strength. She was the example of Christ’s love and acceptance to all who knew her. She was never heard to say a negative or judgmental word. She lived out the faith she believed. To those who knew her best it was a life well lived. Psalm 116:15.
Some of her families most cherished memories are her country cooking including cornbread, fried okra, fried green “Maters”, milk toast, fried tart apple pies, biscuits, tomato gravy, zucchini squash meat sauce, fried reheated leftover grits in butter and sugar, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, pecan and pumpkin pies and the sticky ribbon candy on top of the freezer. Of course, the food preparation with the help of her grandchildren often happened on the yellow aluminum/Formica kid’s table.
Many thanks to the staff at Diversicare of Boaz for their thoughtful, attentive, and loving care of our mom during her stay while battling Alzheimer’s. We knew even when we couldn’t be with her during this Covid pandemic she was cared for.
A graveside service celebrating her life was held Friday August 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Old Zion cemetery in Nauvoo Alabama with McRae funeral home Boaz directing.
Ralph Curtis Battles
Boaz
The repatriation of Mr. Ralph Curtis Battles, of Boaz Alabama, who died on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Hillcrest Cemetery with full Military Honors provided by the United States Navy.
Mr. Battles was born in Boaz, on June 7, 1916, to Leonard Evan and Beulah Stansel Battles. He enlisted into the United States Navy and was attached as a Fireman Second Class to the USS Oklahoma.
Mr. Battles’ family was his parents, L. E. and Beulah S. Battles; brothers, James Battles, Harry Battles and Leon Battles; sisters, Ruth Battles Shell, Sue Battles Terry, Mildred Battles Leon, Lillian Battles McLeod, and Vonda Battles Stovall. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other family members.
Bernardino Rios
Boaz
Bernardino Rios, 69, of Boaz, died Aug. 24, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Albertville, with the Rev. Raul Bedoya officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife, Petra Rios; daughters, Mercedes Rios, Ogla Rios and Julia Rios; sons, Alejandro Rios, Agapito Rios and Vidal Rios; sisters, Sofia Rios, Isidra Rios, Margarita Rios, Victoria Rios and Maximina Rios; brothers, Juan Rios and Candido Rios; 18 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Connie Darlene White Mendoza
Boaz
Connie Darlene White Mendoza, 64, of Boaz, died Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by two daughters, Heather Mendez, and Haley (Josh) Driver; four grandchildren; mother, Gaynell Gillespie; brother, Johnny (Dottie) White; and three nieces.
David Soworowski
Boaz
David Soworowski, 82, of Boaz, died Aug. 26, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Soworowski (Nancey) and Jeff Soworowski; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Derick Lamar Whitten
Albertville
Derick Lamar Whitten, 39, of Albertville, died Aug. 17, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Whitten; daughters, Mackenzie Whitten and Allie Whitten; parents, Lamar and Kathy Whitten; sisters, Cristy Edwards (Jeff) and Monica Harvey (Kelly); and a grandmother, Marie Whitten.
Jerry D. Lynch
Guntersville
Jerry D. Lynch, 71, of Guntersville, died Aug. 23, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include two sons, Jason D. Lynch and Jeremy Lynch; sisters, Mona Smith and Margie LeCory; a brother, Terry Lynch; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Jo Ann Lipscomb
Boaz
Jo Ann Lipscomb, 80, of Boaz, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Tammy Lipscomb, Vicky Gaskin and Jason Lipscomb; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Snook Greer; and sisters, Patricia McCormick and Johnnie Naler.
Karen Cheryl McCay
Arley
Karen Cheryl McCay, 68, of Arley, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Forrest Home Cemetery. Bro. Mitchell Phillips officiated the service.
She is survived by her two sons, Chris Bryant and Keith Williams; two grandsons; three granddaughters; mother, Ozell Thomas; sisters, Rhonda McCay, Denise Dibble and Rita McCay; and brother, Darryl Sandford.
Ken Lusher
Boaz
Ken Lusher, 67, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services were Friday, August 27, 2021, at Whitesboro Cemetery with Rev. Alan Hallmark will be officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Lusher; sons, Nathan Lusher, and Sean Lusher (Jennifer); one grandson; sisters, Linda Brown (Don), Brenda Curry, and Rebecca Jorden; brother, Robert Lusher; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Leeroy Malone
Albertville
Leeroy Malone, 77, of Albertville, died Aug. 26, 2021, at his home.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gene Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Martling Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Survivors include his daughters, Charlotte Murdock (Pete), Carol White (Aaron), Barbie Pointer (Phillip) and Regina Gregg (Todd); a sister, Penny Hillis (Harry); nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mickey F. Falkner
Albertville
Mickey F. Falkner, 81, of Albertville, died Aug. 25, 2021, at his home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Turnage; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mitchell Pullen
Boaz
Mitchell Pullen, 59, of Boaz, died recently.
A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Pleasant Hill No. 1 Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
He is survived by his children, Justin Pullen and Tasha Pullen; brother; Shelby Pullen; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rebecca Jenkins
Dawson
Rebecca Jenkins, 56, of Dawson, died Aug. 23, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her boyfriend, Danny Hearn; daughters, Melinda Allen, Michelle Zimmerman, Marsha Brown and Alicia Culbert (Scott); special daughters, Jessica Chitwood and Jennifer Cook; sister-in-law, Jewell Tolson; brothers, Billy Swearengin (Sheri), Johnny Swearengin, Jeff Swearengin and Dennis Swearengin (Gaye); and five grandchildren.
Selena James
Albertville
Selena James, 49, of Albertville, died Aug. 23, 2021, at her home.
Services were Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Solitude Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Lesley Redford (Derek); son, Curtis Parr (Courtney Onkle); father, Byron Hyde; brothers, Greg Hyde and Dewayne Hyde; and three grandchildren.
Tom Chambers
Crossville
Tom Chambers, 86, of Crossville, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Crossville Memorial Chapel will assist the family.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty Ann Holcomb (David); son, Jimmy Chambers (Marcie); five grandchildren; brothers, David Chambers (Sarah) and Glenn Chambers; sister, Sandy Chambers; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund.
Wilma Engle
Altoona
Wilma Engle, 93, of Altoona, died Aug. 25, 2021, at her home.
Services were Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with the Elder Darell Cook Sr. officiating. Burial was in Red Apple Cemetery in Boaz.
Survivors include her daughters, Anita Keener, Sandra Lipcomb, Peggy Bridges and Lila Brothers (Connie); sons, Paul Keener, Bill Keener (Deborah) and Glenn Keener (Fran); a sister, Lizzy Brasher; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.