At least three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon near Albertville.
Alabama State Troopers and the Albertville Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials at the scene said one vehicle ran the stop sign at Alabama 75 and Hustleville Road and struck a vehicle traveling on Alabama 75. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway and were later towed from the scene.
Two victims were taken by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center South while on suffering from head injuries was flown by Survival Flight to UAB Medical Center. The chopper landed at The Fellowship Church parking lot nearby.
Neither the names of the victims nor additional details were not released by Troopers who investigated the accident.
