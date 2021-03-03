Chase Cornelius played the hero for Guntersville on Tuesday afternoon, driving in the winning run in the top of the ninth to lift the Wildcats to a 5-4 win over Arab in a game played at Sand Mountain Park.
Tied 4-4 heading to the ninth inning, Cornelius laced a double to bring home what proved to be the winning run.
Arab jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, before the Wildcats countered with three in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. That lead was short-lived, as the Knights quickly answered with three of their own in the bottom of the frame for a 4-3 lead. Guntersville the knotted the game back up in the top of the seventh when Dee Green drew a bases loaded walk, setting the stage for Cornelius' heroics in the ninth.
Green finished the game with a pair of hits and three RBIs, while Logan Pate collected two hits, including a triple, and scored a pair of runs.
Jackson Adcock earned the win in relief for Guntersville, tossing 3.2 innings, giving up no hits and no walks, and collecting four strikeouts. Collin Gentle started for Guntersville, giving up one earned run in 5.1 innings of work, scattering six hits and striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.