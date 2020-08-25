GUNTERSVILLE – United Way of Marshall County is gearing up for its 23rd annual Day of Caring and 2020/2021 Campaign Kickoff, which will be held on Tuesday, September 15. While this year’s event will look different to ensure the safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be several ways to get involved and support local nonprofit agencies.
Day of Caring is United Way’s annual one-day volunteer event that helps promote community engagement and spotlight many of the social service agencies and programs available in our county. Companies, organizations, civic groups and individuals are invited to get involved and support the event by forming a team and adopting a collection project, purchasing T-shirts and face masks, or live streaming the virtual kick off for this year’s fundraising campaign.
Here are some important details and changes regarding this year’s event:
• No breakfast event: For the safety of our agencies and volunteers, we have elected to cancel the breakfast event.
• Collections: Only collection projects will be available for adoption. There are over 50 collection projects available for adoption this year. These projects will assist United Way agencies and programs with much needed items and supplies to help advance their mission and build capacity. Participating agencies include: CAJA, Child Advocacy Center, Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, Marshall County Home Place, Marshall County Arc, Marshall County Homeless Ministries, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, CASA, RSVP, Family Services of North Alabama, Child Development Centers, and Marshall County Christian Services (Second Chance and TESA Food Pantries).
• Drive-thru: The event will be held outside in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Albertville. United Way partner agencies will be onsite with tents set up for the community to drop-off their collection projects. Drop off times are from 8 a.m. to noon on September 15th.
• Day of caring casual day: Companies, organizations or civic groups that would like to support Day of Caring without adopting a project can order this year’s “Stronger United” T-shirt or Live united mask, wear it in support of the event on Sept. 15, snap a pic, and tag us on social media. T-shirts are $10 each and a limited number will be free to participating project volunteers. Live united face masks will also be available for purchase for $6 each.
• Virtual campaign kick-off: We will be kicking off our campaign virtually this year. Please follow us on Facebook and make plans to join our livestream that morning.
• To register: Please visit United Way of Marshall County’s website, www.unitedwaymarshall.org/dayofcaring, to view the Day of Caring project list, register for a project or purchase T-shirts and face masks. You may also contact the United Way office at 256-582-4700 or Raquel Zavaleta via email at raquel@unitedwaymarshall.org for more information.
“Our Day of Caring event has always represented the strength of our community coming together to support and recognize local nonprofit agencies that are providing much needed services in Marshall County,” United Way Executive Director Carrie Thomas said. “We look forward to continuing the tradition of this event, just in a more creative way this year. Our community needs us now more than ever.”
2020 Day of Caring event sponsors include: Allstate Insurance – Miguel Corona Agency, First Bank Mortgage, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, Kappler, Peoples Independent Bank, Progress Rail, Publix, Total Dental Care and Wayne Farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.