After much planning and preparing, renovations to the Marshall County Jail can move forward now that the Marshall County Commission has approved a renovation budget totaling $8,788,180.
Project leader Kelly Howard, with Martin & Coby Construction, said the bids for the renovations came in higher than expected, so he had been working for weeks with the lowest bidder, Chorba Contracting, to find ways to reduce costs without changing the scope of the overall project. Howard said they deducted close to $400,000 from the budget, most of which were duplicate items. The final approved budget includes $231,500 in alternates the commission could choose to include or exclude.
Howard said they were also able to switch to using cheaper materials in some cases to cut costs, the prices of which are heavily impacted by the ups and downs of the fuel market. He also said contractors have raised their labor costs across the board.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he would need the commissioners’ permission to seek a bond issue of nearly $5 million to defray the cost of the renovation. The commission already budgeted $3.2 million for the jail, the chairman said.
County Attorney Clint Maze said it was still unclear whether or not any of the COVID FUNDS could be used toward the jail renovation.
Sheriff Phil Sims said the entire jail would be renovated with most of it being gutted and replaced with upgraded technology, amenities and added security including new cell doors, security windows, security ceilings, electrical, plumbing and HVAC system. One of the costlier upgrades will be a new fire suppression system for around $3 million, he told The Reporter.
Sims asked the commission to move forward with approving the budget saying that it would still be roughly five weeks before work could begin after the funding is approved.
“We need to get moving on this project,” Sims said. “We’ve been working on it for I don’t know how long, it seems like as long as I’ve been in office… I consider it an emergency we get to moving.”
Sims said the jail, which was designed to have a 90-bed capacity, was housing 278 as of Wednesday, down from 290 last week. If his office were to start serving warrants as it had pre-COVID pandemic, he said that number would balloon to over 350. Though the current renovation plans don’t include adding more bed space, Sims said that is something they hope to address soon.
Howard said, best case scenario, the renovations would be completed in about 420 days from start to finish.
“Even if you don’t vote to do this project, we would still have to do a lot of repairs [to the jail] that could be as much as $1 million just to get it back where it was because of what we had to do during demolition and to get the mold out of it. None of that’s been replaced. We’re running on temporary items right now and have been for over a year. Right now we’re just duct-taping things together.”
Hutcheson said he felt comfortable enough with the county’s finances to get started with the project and he would seek the bond issue at a later date. He also said he intended to secure money to pay for renovations to the county animal shelter in the same bond issue, if possible.
The commission unanimously approved the bid and, as a separate issue, upped the sheriff’s budget by $107,000. Of that, $56,000 is earmarked for the jail’s water bill; $40,000 for fuel; and $11,000 for telephone service.
“COIVD really put us behind the 8-ball,” the sheriff said. “I’m really glad to get the project moving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.