Audrey Smith Noblitt
Gadsden
Audrey Smith Noblitt, 88, of Gadsden, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Audrey was born December 22, 1932, to Bela and Marvin Smith in the Smith Institute Community in Etowah County.
She graduated from Sardis High School in 1950 and received her B.S. from Auburn University (API) as well as her Master’s degree from the University of Alabama. She taught school in the Etowah County School System - first at Etowah High School (home economics) and later at Gaston Elementary (5th grade) before her retirement in 1991.
She was an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church for 61 years. She served or taught in all departments at one time or another. Second only to her love for the Lord was her love for her family.
Audrey was married to Chester Lee Noblitt (C.L.) for 49 years before his death in 2004. She is survived by her sons, Steve (Jill) and Vince (Kim); grandchildren, Dakota, Alexa, Anna Claire, Lauren, and Clayton; sister-in-law, Linda Smith; niece and nephew Leah Doss and Scott Smith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, son, Marcus Lee Noblitt, her parents, and brother, Samuel Smith.
Funeral services were at noon on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Collier-Butler Chapel. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. The family accepted friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Bellevue Baptist Church.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and special caregivers Cynthia Rakestraw, Charlene Bowen, Angela Pinson, and Crystal Gissendsnner.
John Alston
Guntersville
John Alston, of Guntersville, died Feb. 10, 2021.
A celebration of life will be Saturday June 26, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m.
Faith A. Wahl
Boaz
Faith A. Wahl, 61, of Boaz, died June 18, 2021.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Soworowski; daughter, Amber Soworowski; sons, Christopher Wahl (Stephanie) and Jonathon Wahl (Kim); sister, Norma Smith (Bobby); brother, Irvey Anderson; and four grandchildren.
Frank Hilsman
Horton
Frank Hilsman, 55, of Horton, died June 19, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Susie Hilsman officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Doris Brooks (Jim) and Ray Hilsman (Wanda); sisters, Susan Hilsman and Lea Ann Graves (Richie); and brothers, Josh Hilsman, Jimmy Brooks and Ricky Brooks.
Barbara Ann
Hubbard
Boaz
Barbara Ann Hubbard, 83, of Boaz, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth will officiate the service.
Visitation will be from 2:30 until 4 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, John B. Hubbard; daughters, Debra Ann Plimpton (Greg) and Donna Lynn Hubbard; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
George “Dan” Pierce
Horton
George “Dan” Pierce, 71, of Horton, died June 18, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Monday, June 21, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in the Hyatt community. Bros. Billy Wright and Glenn Pankey officiated. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Pierce; daughters, Cathy Hicks (Sid) and Shannon Cunningham (James); sons, Randall Brewster (Brenda) and Robert Brewster (Kathy); sister, Marjie Howard; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Ima Mevylene Giles
Boaz
Ima Mevylene Giles, 81, of Boaz, died Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Services were Monday, June 21, 2021 at Boaz Carr Chapel with burial at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Rev. David Martin officiated.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela Giles; sons, Daniel Giles (Karen), Randall Giles (Kim McCarty), and Samuel Giles (Laura); two grandsons; two great-grandsons; brother, Wenon Qualls; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jerry Dennis Cordell
Albertville
Jerry Dennis Cordell, 83, of Albertville, died at Huntsville Hospital on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in the chapel of Marshall Memorial Funeral Home.
Leo V. Baca
Albertville
Leo V. Baca, of Albertville, died June 20, 2021, at his home.
No funeral services are planned. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Rosa Nell Amos
Sardis City
Rosa Nell Amos, 87, of Sardis City, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, 20, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Sardis Cemetery. Bro. Ron Hays officiated the service.
She is survived by her children, Danny Amos and Vicky Lynn Amos Gregg; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Jackie Collins; sister, Anita Felton (Shayne); four step-sisters; one step-brother; and a host of nieces and nephews.
