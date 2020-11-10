Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe has won 11 straight postseason contests and 41 consecutive games overall.
The Red Devils (11-0) will put those streaks on the line Friday night when fourth-ranked Walter Wellborn (9-1) visits Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field for a second-round state playoff battle. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock.
Fyffe advanced by crushing Oakman 69-21 in the first round. The 69 points are the second most in a single game in school history.
Walter Wellborn reached the second round by blasting Phil Campbell 63-20. The Panthers’ only loss is to No. 2 Piedmont, a 27-21 decision.
Wellborn led Phil Campbell 20-14 at halftime before exploding for six second-half touchdowns, turning the matchup into a rout. The Panthers forced three turnovers in the final half.
Calvin Spinks paced the Panthers with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jett Smith ran for 72 yards and three TDs.
“You have to play them sooner or later,” Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith told EASportsToday.com about Fyffe. “If you’re going to win the state championship you’re going to have to beat them, that’s just point blank the way it is. We’d either play them now or play them later, so let’s go ahead and get it on. Let’s do it.
“They’ve got a great team, they’ve got a big winning streak going and everything else. Why do we play the game? To play in games like that.”
Fyffe is 3-0 all-time against the Panthers, beating them 33-19 in 2012 and 34-6 in 2013 in the regular season. In the 2013 2A state playoffs, the Red Devils secured a 35-21 victory.
Against Oakman, Fyffe trailed 14-6 after a quarter but seized command on the strength of a 36-point barrage in the second period.
Ike Rowell rushed for 215 yards and six touchdowns, and he also threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Hunter Gillilan.
Sophomore quarterback Baylor Odom paced Oakman’s attack by completing 24-of-39 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Denzel Chatman caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two TDs.
“That’s Antwan Odom’s son,” Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said. “And No. 57 [AJ] is his son too. He’s 6-4, 225.”
Odom is a former Alabama and NFL defensive lineman.
“They threw the ball the last two games like that, but I think they were more accurate tonight than they have been,” Benefield said. “The quarterback was on the money a lot of times. There wasn’t a whole lot we could do.
“I thought if we scored coming out of the half we might finally get them discouraged, and we did.
“A win’s a win. Just trying to advance to Saturday morning, that’s all you’re trying to do. It was ugly at times or exciting at times.
“That’s not my idea of excitement when the other team is scoring faster than we are, but they practice too, that guy could throw the ball and they’re athletes. Just proud of our kids for hanging in there and sticking with it.”
Leading tacklers for the Red Devils against Oakman were Justin Stiefel (six solos, two assists), Ty Bell (five solos, four assists), Rowell (six solos, one assist), Kyle Dukes (five solos, three assists) and Will Stephens (four solos, two assists).
Bell and Stiefel each contributed an interception.
The Fyffe-Walter Wellborn winner meets the No. 3 Ohatchee-Winfield survivor in the quarterfinals Nov. 20.
