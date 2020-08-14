When Russell Amos was elected as the mayor of Sardis City four years ago, one of his main goals was to shore up the city’s finances and not take on any more debt. Thanks to his fiscal responsibility and the support of the town council, Sardis City had an ending total balance of $1,072,153.32 as of July compared to $362,215.05 when city officials took office in November 2016, all without incurring any more debt.
“That’s a credit to you guys,” Amos said to the councilmembers during its August meeting. “All of us, as employees, as a council working together. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t give credit to God too because I believe he has blessed us over the last four years.”
The total balance was figured by combining the city’s restricted — money, which has to be used for a specific purpose/project — and unrestricted funds — money that can be used at the council’s discretion.
In 2016, the restricted and unrestricted funds were at $235,555 and 126,660, respectively. In 2020, those accounts increased to $744,635 and $327,518, respectively.
A large portion of the restricted funds for 2020 — approximately $500,000 — is already dedicated to paving projects, which are scheduled to begin in the coming months, Amos said.
“The thing that I’m most proud of is not those numbers, but over the past four years we’ve spent about $1 million … and we didn’t borrow any money,” Amos said. “At the same time, we reduced our debt by $600,000.”
The mayor said the city could have the rest of its debt paid off by 2023.
“That’s just a testament to say the work that can be accomplished when we all work together,” the mayor concluded. “I appreciate the work that y’all have done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.