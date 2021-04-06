A man suspected of stabbing another man to death Friday night is in custody.
Ronny Peppers, 26, of Horton, turned himself in to Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies Monday night, and was later charged with murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail under $150,000 bond.
Deputies were dispatched to Martling Road near Jupiter Circle near Asbury at about 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a bleeding man crawling along the roadside.
When deputies arrived on scene, the man – identified as Johnathan Wade Bryant – was found dead.
Sheriff Phil Sims said an investigation into the incident revealed an altercation has occurred at a residence on Jupiter Circle between Bryant and Peppers. Peppers is believed to have stabbed Bryant.
The Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville performed an autopsy and determined Bryant died from a stab wound to the upper leg.
Murder warrants were issued for Peppers and deputies searched for him most of Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.