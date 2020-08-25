Salaam Farid Gregory will face probation revocation in Etowah County following his arrest on murder charges last year in Guntersville.
A check of the Marshall County Jail inmate database showed Gregory, 32, as released on Sunday, Aug. 23, after nearly a year in the jail.
Gregory is accused of shooting Brandy Michelle Hammons to death in the parking lot of a Guntersville shopping center on Sept. 28, 2019.
“He really hasn’t been released from jail,” said Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson.
“He’s in custody in Etowah County. (Gregory) is actually on probation in Etowah County for a robbery case. He served a split sentence and is on probation. Officials there are acting now to end his probation due to his arrest up here.”
Gregory was assigned to a work release center in Etowah County at the time of the shooting.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said officers received calls on Sept. 28, 2019, at about 7:01 a.m. of shots fired in the vicinity of Thai Basil restaurant in the Lake Shopping Center. The business was not open at the time.
“Officers responded along with firefighters,” Peterson said. “A female victim was found in the vicinity of the loading dock next to the restaurant.”
Hammons and Gregory had been in a relationship, according to Peterson.
Following the shooting, Gregory fled to his mother’s home and was taken into custody a short time later, Peterson said.
Two days later he was formally charged with murder and taken to the Marshall County Jail where he remained under a $1 million bond.
Johnson said Gregory will be returned to Marshall County to face the murder charge.
Due to COVID-19, all jury trials are suspended until at least November 30, Johnson said.
Gregory’s case will likely not come up before the new year, Johnson said, as other, older pending cases are likely to be handled before his.
