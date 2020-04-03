Power 107.5 FM called on the faithful to come together in a Wednesday evening prayer vigil for Marshall Medical Centers, its staff and patients.
Close to 100 cars filed into parking lots at hospitals in Boaz and Guntersville with flashers going and radios tuned into the Christian radio station for joint prayer.
During the Park ‘n Pray, Chad Hallcox, lead pastor at Trinity Tabernacle Church of God in Albertville and a DJ at 107.5, prayed for every nurse, doctor, janitor and staff member working in health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All of us here at some point have received the benefit of the doctors, nurses or members of the medical community,” he prayed. “Tonight we lift them up.”
Hallcox expressed his gratitude for the participation of Chris Bartlett, pastor of Boaz Church of God; Kyle Cantrell, pastor at Church of the Highlands in Gadsden; as well as Ricky Bell of the Evangel Worship Center in Claysville. He thanked the many other churches who supported the effort.
Calley Kutner, a member of Guntersville First United Methodist Church, used social media to promote the time of prayer.
“It’s the least we can do to show our gratitude from the top down,” Kutner said. “We couldn’t stay healthy without them. We do understand the magnitude of that.”
The vigil lasted about 20 minutes.
At South, several Boaz police cars were in attendance. A group of first responders did a spontaneous victory lap at the end with sirens blasting and lights flashing, yelling “thank you” in support of health care workers. A dozen members of the hospital’s clinical staff stood at a safe distance waving at the crowd in appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.