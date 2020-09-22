The beach and Alabama coastline is Renae Mosley’s happy place.
Recent damage from Hurricane Sally has left many of her friends and acquaintances in need, so she’s stepped up to fill some of those needs through “Goodies for the Gulf.”
Mosley, a semi-retired teacher for the Boaz City School System, said she talked to a friend who lives in Gulf Shores and learned about how bad the situation really is.
“She said there is a lot of looting and stealing going on,” Mosley said. “People are actually taking generators and stealing the coolers from linemen in the area helping to get power back on. It’s ridiculous.”
Mosley will collect cleaning supplies, portable phone chargers, bottled water, non-perishable food items, flashlights and batteries, paper towels, various baby items (including diapers of all sizes and wipes), trash bags, rubber boots, work gloves, charcoal and lighters, and bug repellant spray.
She also wants to collect coloring and activity books with Crayons and children’s books as the schools will closed for some time and children will need entertainment.
“(My friend) said a lot of people are coming in and pretending they are legit contractors and have already scammed many folks,” Mosley said.
“They need folks willing to work hard. When she told me (about the looting and stealing) it made me so mad. These people are struggling enough but I have no control over their behavior, but they will answer for that later.
“I can’t fix that problem, but I can do something.”
Mosley said she was planning a trip to the Gulf Coast but postponed it after learning Sally’s path had moved to Alabama.
“I was supposed to have left last week on Thursday to go to a friend’s son’s wedding reception,” Mosley said. “I was upset at first that I couldn’t go.
“Then I realized how bad the storm was in the area and realized how tragic the situation is.
“I was all down about it at first, but I know I’ll be able to go to the beach again. But we need to help these people who need it now.”
Mosley plans to deliver the collected items to the Gulf Shores Mayor’s Office and let city officials dole out the items based on need.
Mosley is willing to meet residents to pick up items. Call her at 256-302-1375.
