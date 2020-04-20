ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Atlanta Braves, has announced plans for “World Series Week,” featuring the 1995 MLB World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians.
The Braves’ World Series championship will air for six consecutive nights, with Game 1 on Monday, April 27, through Game 6 on Saturday, May 2, at 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app.
Each nightly telecast of the historic series will be previewed by FOX Sports’ Chip Caray with 1995 World Series most valuable player Tom Glavine and teammate John Smoltz, as the two Hall of Famers share their personal insights and memories, on this 25th season anniversary of the Braves winning the championship.
Additional video, interviews and statistical graphics will also be posted to @FOXSportsBraves throughout the week.
Games 1, 4 and 5 originally aired on ABC with the broadcast team of Al Michaels, Jim Palmer and Tim McCarver. Games 2, 3 and 6 featured Bob Costas, Joe Morgan and Bob Uecker on the call for NBC.
Additionally, over on FOX Sports South, the network will re-air memorable MLB All-Star games with “All-Star Saturdays” every week at 6 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 25.
