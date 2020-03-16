Zuccihini-cheese appetizer squares
Teresa Butcher
HMC Staff
Ingredients:
1/2 cup of salad oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 clove of garlic
2.5 cup of shredded zucchini
6 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup of fine bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon of dry basil
1/2 teaspoon of oregano
1/4 teaspoon of pepper.
3 cups of shredded cheese
1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup of toasted sesame seeds
Directions:
In a large frying pan, add oil, onion and garlic and cook over medium heat until the vegetable soften.
Add zucchini and cook until it is tender and crisp.
Mix eggs with bread crumbs, salt, basil, oregano, pepper, cheese and zucchini mixture.
Spread into a greased baking dish and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and sesame seeds. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes or until middle is set.
Let cool before cutting into 1-inch squares. Serve warm or cold.
Recipes from Shepherd’s Cove Hospice can be found in “Homecooked Memories, Volume IV” written by Hospice of Marshall County – Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
