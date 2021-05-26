The AHSAA girl’s All-State soccer teams were announced this week, and the Sand Mountain area was well represented on the rosters across all classes, with a half dozen players being honored with either first or second team recognition, including two standouts who were named to the all class Super Team.
Leading the way on the Super Team was Susan Moore junior Claire Perkins, whose record-setting season earned her a spot on the Super Team first team as a forward. The honor capped a big week for the soon-to-be senior, who was also named to the North roster for the North-South All-Star Game later this summer, which showcases top senior athletes in the state.
Perkins set the AHSAA record for goals in a season this past year, netting 92 goals, including 12 hat tricks on her way to being the leading scorer in the entire country. Perkins is in the running for the Gatorade Player of the Year Award, which will be announced on June 21.
In addition to Perkins, Albertville standout Emma Colvin, a midfielder, was named to the first team Super Team for her efforts during her senior season. Colvin was a five-year player for the Aggies, helping the Aggies to an 12-10-2 mark in their first season at the 7A level.
Colvin has been a standout on both sides of the ball for the Aggies, earning All-State honors back in the last full season prior to this year in 2019, as well as second team Super Team honors during the abbreviated 2020 season, and will continue her soccer career at the University of Houston.
“It’s a huge testament to all of the work and effort she has put in over the years to achieve playing at such a high level,” Albertville coach Julie Wehby Smith said of Colvin. “It’s outstanding to see her get the recognition, not just from the local schools but all the other schools in the state. To watch how she has grown over the past six years as a player, it’s really just a huge testament to her development as a player.”
In addition to being named to the Super Team, both Colvin and Perkins were named first team All-State in their respective classes.
Joining Perkins on the 1-3A All-State team were teammates Kristy Cervantes, Audrey Lauderdale, and Samantha Zavala with that group helping the team reach No. 1 in the 1-3A rankings this season, and a 24-2 record. Cervantes set the AHSAA single-season record for assists with 44 this past season. Claribel Robles and Maricarmen Gonzalez earned honorable mention honors for the Bulldogs as well.
“This season has been one for the record books for sure,” Susan Moore coach Nick Butts said. “This team has built a foundation for our program here at Susan Moore and next season looks very promising since we have everyone coming back. I believe in this team and I have no doubt that we can make a run at a championship next season.”
A pair of Boaz players also earned All-State honors this season, with goalie Maria Cervantes netting first team honors for the Pirates, while defender Everly Tomas also grabbed first team honors for the Pirates, who were ranked among the Top-10 teams in 4-5A during the season.
A number of players also earned honorable mention for their efforts this season, including Ana Mendoza, Nahomi Menoza, Yahaira Quintino, Adrianna Boozer, and Daisy Balcazar of Albertville getting her second All-State honorable mention, as well as Karla Argote of Boaz.
The first and second team recipients were voted on by the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association.
