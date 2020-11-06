The bond of friendship between Phil Ray and John Beck remained strong after Ray and his wife, Lynda, moved from Boaz to Georgia in 2001 to complete their careers as educators.
“I talked to John on the phone in July, and we had an hour together,” Ray said. “We laughed and talked, and it was a good visit.”
The Rays join the Boaz community and Pirate family in mourning the loss of Beck, 71, who died Tuesday, Nov. 3 following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
A memorial service will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Boaz. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the church.
Due to the current health crisis, the family respectfully requests the use of masks and strict adherence to social distancing requirements.
“John Beck was good for all the students at Boaz High School,” Ray said. “He was a dedicated person, and he made people better. It’s amazing all the lives he touched. Boaz was fortunate to have him.
“He was still a Boaz guy. His term was ‘we’ every time we started discussing Boaz High School. He was always loyal to and talking about Boaz. It was home for him.”
Beck became head football coach at Boaz in 1977. He hired Ray to serve as his defensive coordinator. Ray became the school’s varsity boys basketball coach in the 1979-80 season.
Ray called the plays for perhaps the best defense in Boaz history, the 1979 unit that posted seven shutouts and surrendered only 19 points all season. The Pirates finished with a perfect 10-0 record in ’79.
“I’d like to see some of those guys. They made us look pretty good,” Ray said.
Tim Whitt was the starting quarterback on Beck’s first Pirate team. The player and coach became friends and remained close through the years.
“To say Coach Beck had a great influence on my life would be a gross understatement,” Whitt said. “We had a good conservation recently. I told him I was his first and his worst quarterback. We laughed about some things that happened.
“I got to play for him, I got to coach with him and I got to sit with him at ballgames in the last few years. They don’t come any better than John Beck. The number of lives he’s influenced is just immeasurable.
“I can never thank him enough for what he did for me.”
Reporter correspondent Ricky Smith played for Beck his sophomore and junior years. He served as a student trainer and statistician for the coach during his senior year in 1984-85. Beck guided the 1984 Pirates to the program’s first state playoff berth.
“I always looked up to Coach Beck,” Smith said. “I had him for a math class as a freshman, as well as drivers ed either as a sophomore or junior. As he was with every student, he was fair in class, but more than that he cared.
“We stayed in touch after high school, and when my oldest daughter, Ally, was at Boaz Intermediate School where he was principal, I served a year as PTO president.
“But even since then, every time I saw him it was always a great conversation. He always wanted to know what was going on in my life and how my family was doing.
“He is one that’ll be missed, and he was Boaz through and through.”
The Boaz football team honored Beck with a special “JB” helmet decal during Friday night’s state playoff game at Leeds.
BHS announced the decals on the Boaz Pirates Facebook page. The post included these words: “We are so grateful and appreciative for all that Coach Beck has done for Boaz football, Boaz City Schools, the Boaz community and most importantly the kids’ lives that he influenced and educated for so many years. Coach, we thank you for all the great memories and the legacy you leave behind. You will truly be missed.”
