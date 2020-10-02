The 56th annual Boaz Harvest Festival kicked off Friday morning at the Old Mill Park in a display of true hometown pride.
Surrounded by the Snead State Community College baseball team and the Boaz High School Band, dignitaries of all types gathered to open the two-day festival in downtown Boaz.
“They can do what they like up in Washington, but this is life and liberty here,” said Ronny Dobbins, senior vice president of Peoples Independent Bank.
“This is small town America, the backbone of the U.S.A.”
In a year unlike any other in recent memory, Boaz Chamber of Commerce officials had to cancel the annual banquet where local businesses and individuals are honored every year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, they were honored during the opening ceremonies.
Winners included:
• Small Business of the Year: Lowery Manufacturing
• Business of the Year: Marshall DeKalb Electric Co-op
• Citizen of the Year: Wayne Hunt, city historian
• Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year: Gary Chumley
• Emeritus Ambassador Award: Sharon Roesner
• Personality of the Year: Beecher Hyde
• Harvest Festival Volunteer: Lolita Reagan
Sen. Clay Scofield urged residents to remain cautious during the pandemic, but not to expect this to be the “new normal.”
“We have to work to get back to the normal life we enjoyed,” Scofield said. “This is part of how we do that. We come to enjoy a festival like the Harvest Festival.
“Americans are resilient. We have come back from adversity before. We are not used to giving up and we shouldn’t now.”
Attendees are urged to observe social distancing and to wear face coverings while at the festival.
The Harvest Festival will continue through 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring arts, crafts, antiques, jewelry, clothing and more. Several food vendors will be set up.
A wide variety of musical groups will perform throughout the day at Old Mill Park.
