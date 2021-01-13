New Albertville head football coach Chip English officially took the reins Monday, getting his first chance to speak with the team, then was introduced to the community at a meet and greet event hosted at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater that was attended by school board members, program boosters, and diehard Aggie fans who hope English can be the man to lead them to success at the 7A level.
English was joined by his wife Heather at the event, and spoke for around 15 minutes, addressing those in attendance and then opening the floor to questions about what was appealing about the job, and what his plans are with the team.
“I’m so thankful to be here,” English said. “I really enjoyed my time when I interviewed. Sometimes those can be really uptight, and sometimes it can feel like you’re just sitting there, and it didn’t feel like that, and that was part of the reason why I accepted the position. Because I knew the leadership and administration at Albertville fostered a place of family and makes sure that they want to see their students succeed, and that’s my goal as well.”
Throughout his speech, English kept coming back to that sense of community, that it isn’t just the football team that will help lead the Aggies to success, but effort from everyone who has a stake in the athletics programs at Albertville.
“I consider the success I’ve had in my previous schools, I’ve found that the greatest success is when everything comes together,” English said. “It’s not just the players, it’s not just the coaching staff, it’s not just the administration, it’s the community as well. And when you have all those things, and all of them mesh, some special things can happen, and I really believe that Albertville can be that place.”
English said that he addressed the team for the first time prior to the event and has begun laying out a plan for the next eight months leading up to the first tame. The focus for now is on weight lifting for the next couple months, then getting into individual and position drills into March, then leading into spring practices in May. All the while, English is still working on finalizing his coaching staff, something he said could go into the summer. English give his new team a simple message to keep in mind as things get started under his leadership.
“I met the team for the first time, I said, ‘Guys, just be coachable. Be ready to do this one day and then us completely change it the next day,’” English said. “It won’t always be like that, but at the beginning, getting settled and finalizing things and how we do things, the structure of our day, all that stuff, it changes. It’s just like anything, it takes time to settle, but the guys were very receptive and energetic, and hopeful for the future.”
But the biggest point English, and the rest of the board, emphasized throughout the hiring process, was how they can make high school better for the students, both on and off the fields, and how they are readying them for life after high school, something English said he prioritized during his interviews for the position.
“I want to make sure that our kids are prepared when we go out on Friday night,” English added. “I made it an emphasis in the interview process, that we’re not always going to match up, nobody is, there is going to be a time where you face somebody in front of you, whether it be team to team or individual, where you don’t match up physically against them, but you can always be prepared. You can always do the right thing, and you can always know what’s happening. Our practice, our structure and the way we do things is about that preparation. Ninety five percent of their football career is preparation, only five percent is games. Think about what we’re investing in, we’re investing in their preparation.”
