The Sardis Lions were dealt another tough loss Friday night on their home turf as the Guntersville Wildcats held them to zero touchdowns. The final score was 64-0, bringing #5 Guntersville’s perfect record to 7-0 overall and 4-0 Class 5A Region 7, while Sardis fell even further to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the region.
On the first possession of the game, the Wildcats drove down to the Lions’ 1-yard line but fumbled on the touchdown attempt, turning it over to Sardis. On the next play, Sardis had a fumble of their own, which resulted in a safety and two points for Guntersville with 9:37 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats would go on to score nine more touchdowns while the Lions struggled to hold the line on both offense and defense.
Guntersville’s Jack Harris made two touchdown catches for 224 yards. Quarterback Cole McCarty threw for 293 yards, three touchdowns and had one rushing touchdown. Logan Pate also had a big game with 114 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive lineman Almir Lorenzo had one rushing touchdown from two yards out, Jerrell Williamson had a 35-yard touchdown run and backup quarterback Antonio Spurgeon had a rushing touchdown.
At times it seemed like the Lions might come alive, but they never could gain enough momentum to propel them into the endzone. Avery Carroll had multiple first-down runs, and Braxton Teal caught an interception on defense, but most drives ended in a punt or turnover to Guntersville.
“I’m proud of everybody,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said. “I think the first half we threw the ball extremely well. So, I’m proud of those guys. We’re just going to keep working to get better.”
