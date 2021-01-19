Of the 379,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered to the state of Alabama, 148,685 have been administered as of Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In effort to speed up the vaccination process, the Marshall County Health Department began holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for those 75 years or older and first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters.
During the last Marshall County Commission meeting on Jan. 13, the commission approved paying $17,472 of a total $87,360 to help staff those clinics. The remaining funds will be split among the county’s four cities, Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said. During the meeting, McBurnett updated the commission about how the current vaccination plan had changed.
“The State of Alabama received a limited number of vaccines over the course of the past three weeks…” she said. “The state did not receive the number of vaccines it was originally allotted in the overall plan.”
McBurnett said the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage, was distributed to 15 hospitals throughout Alabama. The first phase of vaccinations was to go to frontline healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses. When a number of them declined, the vaccinations then were offered to law enforcement and first responders as well, she said. On Monday, Jan. 18, people 75 years or older were added to the vaccination plan.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots with a waiting period in between. McBurnett said the federal government recently decided to release more vaccine portions it was holding for the second round so that more people can receive their first dose. As part of that release, people 65 years and older will now be included in those eligible for a shot, she said.
“So now all the states are going to have to go back and punt and see how much vaccines are coming in, how much has to go for second shot and then how much will be available for 75 to 65,” McBurnett said. “It’s a scheduling nightmare across the state.”
She said the county’s future allotment of the vaccine may depend on how well it distributes the first dose.
“If you’re not getting shots in the arm as fast as they think you [should], you’re not going to get another allocation of the vaccine,” McBurrnett said. “They’re going to give it to some other county or area where the people are getting vaccinated… So we really want to encourage those that are able and eligible to get the shot right now.”
The two Marshall Medical Centers as well as the health department have asked people to call and make an appointment for the vaccination, but that’s not been easy due to high call volumes. McBurnett said she understands how “frustrating” it has been for many people to make an appointment, as some have called more than 200 times and not been able to get through. Though some of the clinics this week have accepted walkins, people still need to call to make an appointment on most days, she said.
To schedule an appointment, call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.
