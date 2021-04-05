CHARLESTON, Ill. - No. 12 Jacksonville State did its part on a sunny Saturday afternoon and now four quarters of football stand between the Gamecocks and their eighth - and final - Ohio Valley Conference championship.
The Gamecocks (8-2, 5-1 OVC) erupted for 17 points in a five-minute span in the second quarter in a 44-23 win over Eastern Illinois at O'Brien Field. The victory sets up a showdown for the conference championship on the road against No. 14 Murray State in next week's regular-season finale.
Quarterback Zion Webb threw a pair of touchdowns to Ahmad Edwards and ran for another, and safety Hudson Petty returned a fumble for a touchdown as Jacksonville State knocked off the Panthers for the seventh straight time in what was likely its last trip to EIU.
Uriah West and Josh Samuel contributed short TD runs and Alen Karajic added a career-long 46-yard field goal as JSU rolled up a season-high for total yards (540) and points scored. The Gamecocks had four plays of 40 yards or more against the Panthers (1-5, 1-5 OVC).
"It was a great bounce-back win," said Jacksonville State head coach John Grass. "It was one of the better days offensively that we've had all year.
"Our offensive guys had a great week of practice. Zion Webb had a great week and he showed that today. Now we've got to move on and get ready to win a championship."
Webb completed 16-of-24 passes for 249 yards without an interception after being picked off four times the previous week.
Both of his touchdown passes went to Edwards, who hauled in a 26-yard TD reception in the first quarter and an 11-yard scoring catch in the fourth quarter. The sophomore from Alabaster finished with five catches for a career-high 101 yards.
Jacksonville State broke open a tie game midway through the second quarter when West capped off a five-play drive with a three-yard run, his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. Karajic's extra point put the Gamecocks ahead 14-7 at the 7:47 mark in the second quarter.
On Eastern Illinois' first play following a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, JSU safety Hudson Petty recovered a fumble and sprinted 22 yards to the end zone just eight seconds later. Karajic's PAT stretched the lead to 21-7.
Webb rushed a team-high 15 times for 63 and scored on a two-yard run in the third quarter. Samuel was again the rushing leader with 130 yards on only 12 attempts, including a 64-yard burst deep into EIU territory in the third quarter.
Jaylen Swain led Jacksonville State with eight tackles and Nicario Harper, Marshall Clark and D.J. Coleman were each credited with seven stops. Petty's fumble recovery was the game's only turnover.
No. 14 Murray State, which is ranked for the first time since 2011, entered Saturday's game at Austin Peay with a 5-0 record.
Kickoff to decide the OVC's automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs is set for Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., with the broadcast available on ESPN+. Jacksonville State is 15-2 all-time against the Racers and has not lost at Murray State since 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.