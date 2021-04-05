After taking an early lead Saturday, it was all Sparkman as the guests scored runs in five consecutive innings on the way to an 11-3 victory over the Aggies.
The Senators opened with a run before Gracyn Spicer’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first gave the Aggies the lead, one of just two hits for the Aggies on the day, with McKenna Ponder collecting the other. The lead was short-lived however, with the Sens scoring nine runs over the next four innings to take the lead for good.
Albertville starting pitcher Avery Dickerson fanned nine in the circle in the losing effort for Albertville.
Albertville drops to 13-9 on the season, and returns to action Tuesday with a rematch at Sparkman.
