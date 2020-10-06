Sonya Holder
McCormick
Boaz
Sonya Holder McCormick, 47, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Alder Springs Cemetery. Pastor Richard Soper officiated. Pallbearers were Brad Bearden, Dylan Bearden, Tanner Musick, Doug Moody, David Henderson, Ronald Bankston and Blake Gore.
She is survived by her husband, Rob McCormick; children, Jordan Skylar Gore, Savannah Jane McCormick and Jenna Paige Kelly; parents, Dwayne and Melba Holder; sister, Carla Diane Bearden (Brad); mother-in-law, Mary Susan Moody (Doug); nephew and nieces, Dylan and Annalisa Bearden and Lacey Bearden; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, G. C. and Ludy Holder and Oscar and Ruth Bankston.
Gilbert Edward Dodd
Boaz
Gilbert Edward Dodd, 96, of Boaz, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Rev. Keith Dodd, Rev. Lynn Buchanan, Rev. Stoney Dorning and Rev. Bill Rucker will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jon Hammett, Terry Franks, Michael Dodd, Michael Ryan, Edward Green and Kevin Dodd. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Wood, Jake Jacob, John Morrow, John Floyd and Tony Coalson.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8.
He is survived by his children, Connie (Garry) Hammett, Barry (Donna) Dodd and Jesse (Donna) Dodd; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; brother, Keith Dodd; and sisters, Audrey Bales and Eleanor Green.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church.
Walter Howard Baird
Boaz
Walter Howard Baird, 78, died Oct. 4, 2020 in Boaz.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville, with the Rev. Kenneth Gilliland officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey (Ligeia) Baird, and Mark Baird: four grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Wayne Baird, Eugene (Jane) Baird, Herbert (Tracy) Baird, James (Lori) Baird; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Douglas G. Herring
Boaz
Douglas G. Herring, 63, of Boaz, died Oct. 3, 2020, at his home.
Services were Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Ragland officiating. Burial followed in Oak Wood Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Herring; stepsons, Ronnie Dyer and Gary Dyer (Jen); and six grandchildren.
Heather Leshay
Brumblow Stanfield
Carlisle
Heather Leshay Stanfield, 31, of Carlisle, died Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services were Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with the Revs. Jason Hallmark and Tollie Hudson officiating. Burial followed in the Hudson & Fox Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Jazmine Stanfield; sons, Justin and Jagger Stanfield; mother, Rachel Brumblow; father: Ronald Brumblow; brothers and sister-in-law, Bruce and Crissy Brumblow and Andy Brumblow; grandparents, Claudie and Martha Hudson and Willie Mae Gilley; a niece; two nephews; and former husband and father of her children, Brian Keith Stanfield.
James Weigel
Albertville
James Weigel, 73, of Albertville, died Oct. 3, 2020, at Crossville Nursing and Rehab.
Graveside services were Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Josh Broghdon officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Tina Walden (Anthony); sons, Jimmy Weigel (Carrie), Dean Weigel (Michelle) and Peter Weigel; sister, Kathie Weigel; and four grandchildren.
Ronald Noblitt
Albertville
Ronald Noblitt, 70, of Albertville, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at his home.
No services are planned as the family has chosen cremation. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a brother, Cecil Noblitt (Sherry); sisters, Katherine Pike (Billy), Faye Wilson and Patricia Lowe (Wayne); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Selma Bruce
Boaz
Selma Bruce, 100, of Boaz, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Albertville Nursing Home.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Kilpatrick Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a grandson and two great-grandchildren.
Wilton Camp
Douglas
Wilton Camp, 82, of Douglas, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Douglas Cemetery. Bro. Chuck Knight officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Williams Camp; son, Tommy Camp; daughter, Jean Camp Sampson (Mark); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Cornelius; and several nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.