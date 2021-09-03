Attorneys for a man charged with killing three people in Guntersville don’t want victims’ families to wear “in memoriam” apparel to his trial.
In a motion filed Tuesday, Jimmy O’Neal Spencer’s attorneys say the victims’ family members have worn “in-memoriam” shirts to court in the past and attorneys want to ban such shirts for all future court appearances and his trial.
Spencer’s trial is set for Jan. 10, 2022 and is expected to last up to three weeks. He was arrested in July 2018 and charged with capital murder of Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, her 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee and Martha Reliford, 65.
“This type of apparel being worn during the trial would serve only to inflame the passions of the jury in violation of the defendant’s right to a fair trial guaranteed by the state and federal constitutions,” said Spencer’s attorneys.
Circuit Judge Tim Riley set a hearing for Oct. 27 at the Marshall County Courthouse.
Paroled in 2017
At the time of the murders, Spencer, a homeless convict, was a violent offender just out of prison. Authorities said Spencer strangled and stabbed Martin before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Lee, they said, died from blunt force trauma.
The boy and his great-grandmother were found dead at her Mulberry Street home. Reliford - also killed by blunt force trauma - was found dead in her home across the street the same night. Investigators said she was hit with the flat side of a hatchet, stabbed and robbed.
Spencer had a string of arrests beginning in 1984 at the age of 19 involving violent offenses, and was twice sentenced to life imprisonment. Yet he was granted parole on Nov. 2, 2017, and released to a homeless shelter in Birmingham, where he was supposed to remain for six months. He left three weeks later.
Spencer traveled to Guntersville, where he had several run-ins with law enforcement and was charged for multiple violations of the law, from traffic offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia, to attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and illegal possession of a firearm. However, his parole was not revoked.
“Prior to his release and subsequent murder spree, Jimmy O’Neal Spencer had lived a life of crime stretching across three decades, beginning in 1984 at the age of 19,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a press release.
Violent history
Spencer was a career criminal convicted and imprisoned for numerous serious property and violent crimes, as well as for numerous disciplinary infractions in prison and for several successful escapes from prison.
“On two separate occasions, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. In one case, Spencer attempted to burglarize an occupied home and, refusing to retreat, had to be shot by the homeowner,” according to Marshall.
“Despite all of this, Spencer was granted parole on November 2, 2017,” Marshall said. “Spencer was released to a homeless shelter in Birmingham where he was supposed to remain for six months; yet, after only three weeks, he left.
“Spencer traveled to Guntersville ... where he had several run-ins with law enforcement and was charged for multiple violations of the law, including traffic offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and illegal possession of a firearm. Nonetheless, his parole was not revoked,” Marshall said.
Less than six months after being released, prosecutors say Spencer killed Reliford, Martin and Lee.
