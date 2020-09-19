GUNTERSVILLE — Cole McCarty threw three touchdown passes to Cooper Davidson as Class 5A, No. 6 Guntersville remained unbeaten Friday with a 50-0 homecoming win over Douglas in a Region 7 contest at Chorba-Lee Stadium.
The Marshall County rivalry was The Reporter Game of the Week sponsored by Guntersville Foodland.
The Wildcats notched their fifth win overall and improved to 3-0 in region play while Douglas dropped its second straight after beginning the season with three straight wins. The Eagles fell to 1-2 in the region.
McCarty completed 5-of-9 passes for 103 yards. All three of his TD passes to Davidson came in the first quarter, which Guntersville led 21-0 going to the second and increased it to 43-0 at the half.
Antonio Spurgeon also threw a 65-yard TD pass to John Michael McElrath.
Davidson also had a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Logan Pate led the Wildcat rushing game with 150 yards and a score.
Dwayne Hundley intercepted two passes to lead the defense.
Eli Teal’s 36 yards led Douglas’ rushing attack. Dakota Stewart gained 32 yards and Jonathan Fountaine 24. Kaleb Taylor recovered a fumble.
In a big nonregion game Sept. 25, the Wildcats play host to Class 4A, No. 4 Madison County. Douglas welcomes Glencoe for homecoming on Sept. 25, which is also a nonregion matchup.
