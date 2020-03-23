Douglas High School senior volleyball star Riley Stone’s playing career will continue at the collegiate level.
Stone signed with Coastal Alabama Community College-East during a Feb. 27 ceremony in the DHS library. Coastal-East’s campus is in Brewton.
“Riley has been a varsity libero for me for the past two years, and she has been our anchor,” Douglas head coach Laura Clark said.
“I have truly enjoyed watching her become a self-made player. She absolutely loves the game of volleyball and has worked herself into the position of earning a scholarship.
“I cannot wait to see how far she will go with her determination and love for the game.”
Stone collected 646 digs for her varsity career — 335 as a senior and 311 as a junior. A versatile player, she also contributed as a setter for the Eagles.
“Riley became a threat when she served because she could place her serve,” Clark said. “She could go deep or short, and that kept our opponents off guard. Her serving percentage was 90%, and she served up 36 aces for the year.
“She became our secondary setter, and she truly took that role and made a major impact for us. She ended this year with 59 assists.”
Coastal-East is one of nine community colleges in Alabama that offers volleyball. Coastal-South in Bay Minette, a sister school of Coastal-East, is another.
“I loved the way Riley came to practice every day to get better, and I love the way she helped her younger teammates,” Clark said.
“I had the pleasure to coach Riley for four years. I know I will miss Riley, but I also know her teammates will miss her next year as well, and we wish her the best for the upcoming year. She is so deserving of her volleyball scholarship.”
