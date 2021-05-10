HUNTSVILLE -- It sounds hard to believe that a program that’s been to 11 soccer Final Fours in the past 14 years might lack experience on the biggest stage.
But following Guntersville’s 2-0 loss to St. John Paul II in Thursday’s semifinal, head coach Mike Jones asked how many players on the team had ever been to the Final Four, and around 75 percent of the hands in the huddle went up.
With just three seniors, and a large portion of the roster composed of 10th grade and younger players, Coach Jones noted that John Paul’s experience and time to grow physically was a big factor in Thursday’s result.
“A big factor is experience and age. They were a very experienced team because they come a lot over here. But when you come over here that’s huge, had we gotten some opportunities early that we could have cashed in on, a ball bounced this way or that way, it might have been a different momentum…you could see the age difference and physical difference.”
That difference played out in the form of more ball control for John Paul, and utilizing their speed to play into open areas. Still, the two goals the Wildcats gave up weren’t the result of domination by the opponent, but a little bit of bad luck. A corner kicked that bounced around at the top of the box before a shot snaked through a crowd and in, then a shot that deflected off a Guntersville defender and in, with no chance for the goalkeeper to make a play on it.
While the season may not have ended how they wanted, Jones noted that the year was still a success, especially considering they had to replace eight senior starters off last season’s team, and started an entirely new defensive group, including a goalie in freshman Emma Stanley who had never played soccer before the year.
“Our starting backline was so inexperienced some of those girls playing back there for the first time,” Jones added. “Our keeper, Emma, was a freshman who had never played before this year, we had to teach her the rules, to see how she’s done, that looks great. But that’s a very inexperienced back line that have to learn through hard knocks and experience, they’re going to get more athletic.”
The team’s three seniors, Jennifer Jordan, Sarah Wright, and Ava Wheatley, each leave Guntersville with a championship ring after being members of the 2016 state championship team, and set the example for what the younger players as to what the expectations are for work and dedication to the team.
While the loss stings right now, it sets the team up for the future, and shows them what it takes to win late in the season, all things that bode well for the returning players, and could set them up for future success in the Final Four, possibly as soon as next season.
“Our girls got what they deserved as far as making it to the Final Four,” Jones added. “They worked really hard and at the start of the year I was unsure if we could make it back over this year. We lost such a huge amount of players last year, when you lose eight starters, and these eight starters were starters for many years, so these kids have not played, for them to do this and make it back over, they’re very hurt right now, but they’ll look back on this and realize this was a good season, to get here and to celebrate games, this was good.
“It bodes well for the future, we’ve been over here 11 of the last 14 years, and I expect that will continue next year and maybe propel us into better things, we’ve got a lot of young players that will come back and work hard.”
