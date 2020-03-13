Christopher Eugene Hayes
Boaz
Christopher Eugene Hayes, 53, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be today, Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery at Horton. Chris Weaver will officiate.
He is survived by his parents, Wallace and Martha Hayes; sister, Rachel Brown (Shannon).
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet Stephens
Albertville
Janet Stephens, 68, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Her funeral service is today Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ricky Fowler will officiate.
She is survived by her children, Ramona Byrd, Ret. Staff Sergeant Austin F. Duncan, Heath B. Duncan; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; brother, Johnny R. Stephens (Jennifer); sister, Debbie Bonds (Randy).
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Ruth Ann Piotrowski
Guntersville
Ruth Ann Piotrowski, 83, of Guntersville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Her memorial service will be today, Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m. at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 4 p.m. before the service. Rev. Scott Dean will officiate.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Walker (Jody), Donna Gagne (Phil), Irene Smith, Faye Smith, Sandra Smith, Sharon Smith (Jeff), Ruthie Keller (Joe), Judy Siegeldorof (Paul); step-son, Michael Piotrowski; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Didomenico; sister, Clara Bowker.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Bruce Diaz Ramirez
Kilpatrick
Bruce Diaz Ramirez, 23, of Kilpatrick, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 12, at Capilla de la Santa Cruz of Albertville. Father Raul Bedoya officiated. Burial followed in Memory Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Vanesa Garcia; daughter, Zariah Diaz; parents, Agustin Diaz and Marta Ramirez; sisters, Alexa and Abigail Diaz; brother, Alejandro Sierra.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
