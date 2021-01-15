COVID-19 doesn’t stop crime.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown and various stay at home orders, his department has seen an increase in domestic violence cases.
“Starting back in March and April, our domestic violence calls have been steadily climbing,” Guthrie said. “We have responded to quite a few calls for that.”
Fortunately, other types of crime have not increased during 2020, Guthrie said.
“Pretty much, you can wrap everything around narcotics,” he said. “Most of our calls all lead back to narcotics. People try to steal something so they can get money for that next bag of dope.
“Thankfully we have not seen a real uptick in burglaries during the past several months.”
The Centers for Disease Control reported Alabama residents saw a 36.3% increase in anxiety and depression during the pandemic (April – December 2020). On average, 31.9 % of residents in Alabama experienced anxiety or depression during that time.
Guthrie said his department fielded many domestic violence calls, partly due to the Stay-at-Home mandates earlier in 2020.
“Maybe people were too close together for too long,” he said. “Tempers flare and fuses get short.”
COVID-19 has also meant Sheriff’s Office employees have had to get creative in scheduling.
“About a month ago, we had our fair share of COVID cases,” Guthrie said. “It affected our administrative staff and a lot of the command staff was out – me included.
“As our deputies have caught COVID or had to be quarantined due to exposure, we have had to pull from other shifts to make sure we have coverage of all shifts. That has meant an increase in overtime costs and has been a strain on some of our deputies. They have families too and obligations outside of work.
“We are getting through it. We are maintaining pretty well right now. We only have one person out on COVID leave.”
Guthrie said most of the Sheriff’s Office employees have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
“We took our shots,” he said. “The majority of our folks got the first responder shots. We encourage everyone to do the same as the vaccine comes available.”
Albertville
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said overall crime numbers in his city are down from 2019.
His department fielded 19,869 calls for service.
Of those, the cases included:
• 1,536 arrests
• 3,878 incident/offense reports
• 2,784 traffic citations
• 3,353 traffic warnings
• 843 vehicle accidents
• 131 private property accidents
“Overall the number of calls were down some,” Smith said. “I think it is due to COVID.”
Boaz
Boaz City Police reported 35,068 total response calls. They included:
• 1,184 arrests
• 1,837 incident and offense reports
• 2,701 traffic citation
• 369 traffic accidents
When compared to 2019 stats provided by the Boaz Police Department, the total number of response calls increased by nearly 8,000 calls. The number of arrests and traffic citations dropped but the number of traffic accidents increased.
In 2019, the department received 27,500 response calls; 1,614 arrests; 2,186 traffic citations; and 416 accidents.
