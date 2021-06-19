Boaz head football coach Jeremy Sullivan is excited about the staff he’s assembled for the 2021 season, which kicks off when the Pirates host Hayden on Aug. 20.
Sullivan added three more coaches to his staff Tuesday night when the Boaz City Board of Education approved the hirings of Dusty Darnell, Cody Alldredge and Shane Stewart.
Darnell, who spent the last three years as Crossville’s head coach, will be an interventionist at Boaz High School. Alldredge will serve as an interventionist at Boaz Middle School, and Stewart will be a special education teacher for the school system.
Crossville is Darnell’s alma mater.
“Between those three guys and Coach [Brad] Waldrop, we are really excited about the changes,” Sullivan said. “It makes my job a lot easier. We’ve got a lot of good help and a lot of guys with a lot of experience.
“We think we’ve got the best staff we’ve had since I’ve been here. I’d put them up against any staff anywhere.”
The addition of Darnell gives Sullivan three former head coaches on his staff, joining Waldrop (Geraldine) and Bubba Jennings (Susan Moore and Douglas).
“Me and Dusty played together at JSU, so we’ve been knowing each other since about 1998,” Sullivan said. “There’s a level of trust there that’s a little different than most people you could go out and hire, just because we’ve been through so much together.
“I’ve wanted to try and get him to come here ever since I got here. He’s going to coach the defensive line, and he’s going to do some other things off the field for me with academics I think will help us going forward. We’re really excited to have him.”
Alldredge comes to Boaz from Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette. He played for Jennings at Susan Moore.
“That region they’re in at Baldwin County is arguably the best or second-best region in Alabama High School football,” Sullivan said of Class 6A, Region 1. “Coach Alldredge is used to competing at a high level. We really think he could be a great addition for us. He’s going to help us with defensive backs.”
Besides Baldwin County, the other teams in 6A, Region 1 are Spanish Fort, Saraland, McGill-Toolen, Blount, Robertsdale, Citronelle and Gulf Shores.
Stewart left the Collinsville staff to join Sullivan’s staff. Stewart’s wife is a special education teacher in the Boaz City School System.
“Coach Stewart is a guy I had gotten to know through his wife and through church, and he’s been the offensive coordinator there for the last four or five years,” Sullivan said. “He’s done a good job there. They’ve had some really good offenses.
“I had seen them on film and I knew he was a guy I always wanted to get, and he decided for his family he wanted to get them all in the same system and on the same schedule. We had an opportunity to add him, and he’s going to work on offense with the running backs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.