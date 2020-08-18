Though the municipal election is less than a week away, the race for Albertville’s mayor and council members has already been decided.
During a regularly scheduled meeting Monday, Aug. 17, the Albertville City Council adopted six resolutions declaring each incumbent running unopposed for mayor or city council as duly elected to their office.
City Clerk Phyllis Webb said there have been times when three or four seats were elected due to no opposition, but having the mayor’s office and entire council run unopposed is a first as far as anyone can remember.
“I’ve gone back and tested people’s memories,” Webb said. “I don’t think Albertville, or it’s been a long, long time that Albertville has ever not had an election. Nobody remembers that they’ve ever not had an election.”
Webb said other smaller towns have gone without elections due to similar circumstances but none the size of Albertville.
“It’s just unheard of,” she said.
With no challengers to the leadership, one might infer that Albertville’s citizens were largely pleased with how the city is being run, at least that’s Mayor Tracy Honea’s hope.
“I’m looking forward to another four years with this great group of folks,” he said. “We’re hoping to help Albertville prosper even more.”
By not having to hold an election, Webb estimated the city would save $10,000 to $12,000.
“You [Albertville residents] actually saved the city money this year,” Councilman Ben McGowan said at the meeting. “We greatly appreciate the confidence that you have in us.”
In other business, the council:
• Set a public hearing on Sept. 7 to hear a request from Terry Mason to rezone property located at 100 West Main Street from B-2 to R-1
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1706-20 to rezone property located at 100 West Main Street from B-2 to R-1
• Set a public hearing on Sept. 7 to hear a request from Shannon Brown to rezone property located at the corner of Rose Road and Chestnut Street from R-2 to R-4
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1707-20 to rezone property located at the corner of Rose Road and Chestnut Street from R-2 to R-4
• Approved Resolution No. 170-20 to accept a bid from AG Consulting for audio/visual equipment at Sand Mountain Park in the amount of $561,683.
• Introduce Ordinance No. 1710-20 to provide Tier I retirement benefits to Tier II employees in the Retirement System of Alabama.
• Voted against rezoning property located at 1664 Alabama Highway 205 South from R-1 to R-3. Carl Carfagno had petitioned the council to rezone the property so his company could construct multiple housing units. He and several members of his family spoke in support of the rezoning. Peggy McDaniel, who resides near the property, spoke against rezoning.
