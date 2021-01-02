Elizabeth Kathleen “Kathy” Williams Amos
Boaz
Elizabeth Kathleen “Kathy” Williams Amos, 73, of Boaz, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South. She was born April 19, 1947 in Albertville.
A private graveside service was held on December 29, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Boaz, with Reverends Wayne White and Tony Holcomb officiating and McRae Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers were Dawson Amos, Dan Williams, Taegan Gallman, Judsly Gallman, and Tony Holcomb. Sawyer Amos served as an honorary pallbearer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward Keith Amos of Boaz; sons Jason Ryan (Melissa) Amos of Albertville, and Benjamin Keith (Amanda) Amos of Powder Springs, Georgia; grandchildren Dawson Ryan and Christen Marie Amos of Albertville and Abigail Kelley, Benjamin Sawyer, and Lillian Kathleen Amos of Powder Springs, GA; siblings Donald Williams, Tim (Susan) Williams, Frankie Williams all of Boaz, Susan (Gene) Brown of Gadsden and Lisa (Andy) Smith of Huntsville; sister-in-law Karren Amos Garner of Boaz; and a host of nephews, nieces, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nelson Williams and Mary Ruth Perry Williams, father- and mother-in-law Edward E. Amos and Willie Belle Amos; brother-in-law Wendell Garner; and grandparents Martin Luther and Martha Jane Williams and George and Bertie Mae Perry.
Kathy was a graduate of Sardis High School, where she was a cheerleader, and Jacksonville State University, where she majored in math education. She retired from Boaz High School after teaching for a total of 37 years.
She loved her family. She was a devoted wife and partner to Keith, and took pride in her sons. However, the joy of her life was her five grandchildren, on whom she doted at every opportunity. She also loved hosting her brothers’ and sisters’ families for holidays and other occasions, cherishing the life-long memories made during these celebrations.
One of her passions was flower gardening. Her walks through and inspections of her gardens served as welcome breaks from her normal routine. Similarly, she worked diligently in her vegetable garden and took every opportunity to give away the bounty of fruits and vegetables she and Keith harvested.
She also loved to travel, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and Nova Scotia with Keith, grand tours of the American West with each of her boys when they graduated high school, family vacations to the Great Smoky Mountains, and trips (and lunches) with her closest friends.
She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, with prior memberships at Red Apple Baptist Church and Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching children in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and the Awana Program.
She was known for being a hard worker, selfless, generous, and above all kind. Throughout her life, her contributions to her family, churches, and schools had a lasting impact on so many people - a legacy that makes her family proud and will live on in the lives she touched.
A special thanks and debt of gratitude to the staff of Marshall Medical Center South who put their lives at risk while caring for her and so many others during the global pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Encompass Health Hospice of Rainbow City, Alabama, or Bethlehem Baptist Church of Boaz, Alabama.
Johnnie Sue White
Boaz
Johnnie Sue White, 84, of Boaz, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home.
A private service was held on Wednesday, December 30. 2020. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery in Aroney. Rev. Wayne White and Rickey Wiggins officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
She is survived by her husband, Lowell White; daughter, Myra Wiggins (Rickey); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Frances McBrayer
Albertville
Frances McBrayer, 78, of Albertville, died December 24, 2020, at her home.
Private graveside services were Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Chip Warren officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Truman McBrayer; daughters, Jill Oakley (Rodger) and June Hilley (LaDon); and three grandchildren.
Bessie Lee Green Gwathney
Guntersville
Bessie Lee Green Gwathney, 74, of Guntersville, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Barfield Health and Rehab.
No formal services are being planned. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Valerie Cornelison, of Guntersville; sons, Wendell Gwathney, William Gwathney Jr., and Major Lee Gwathney (Lateshia), all of Guntersville; sisters, Jeanette Green, of Gadsden, Linda Dobbins, of Douglas, and Edna Butler, of Arab; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Joyce Gant
Albertville
Joyce Gant, 68, of Albertville, died Dec. 24, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Craig Gilliland officiating. Burial was in Old Fairview Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Gant; chosen daughter, Donna McCormick; two nieces; a nephew; a brother, Richard Rives (Nelda); and several additional great-nieces and great-nephews and other chosen family.
Judy Lynn Gilbreath
Boaz
Judy Lynn Gilbreath, 46, of Boaz, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services have been planned as the body will be cremated. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include her father, Tommy Gilbreath; daughters, Holly Rice (Jason Douglas Weathers), of Boaz, and Angel Quinn, of Asbury; sons, Brandon Lewis Rice, of Altoona, and Christopher Quinn, of Asbury; sister, Lisa Pearl Gilbreath, of Altoona; brother, Perry Jack Daniels, of Boaz; and nine grandchildren.
Nancy F. Wolf
Guntersville
Nancy F. Wolf, 76, of Guntersville, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Albertville Nursing Home and Rehab.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home will assist the family.
Survivors include sons Ron Balabon and Michael Wolf (Tonya); daughter, Lisa Harbin; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Glenn Baker Sr.
Attalla
Glenn Baker, Sr., 64 of Attalla, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Services were Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Sand Valley Assembly of God. Burial followed at Cave Springs Cemetery. Sister Linnie Jo Carroll and Bro. Greg Whitt officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Vera Baker; sons, Joey Baker and Glenn Baker, Jr.; four grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Christine MaHarry (Don), JoNelle Sitz, Iris Jean Sissell (Mike), Paul Baker, Judy Campbell and Joseph Baker.
Joe A. Gulledge
Formerly of Albertville
Joe A. Gulledge, 75, of Jackson, Tenn., died December 25, 2020 at Maplewood Healthcare Center in Jackson.
No services have been arranged at this time, due to Covid. Joe will be cremated and a date for a memorial will be later announced. George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Jackson assisted the family.
Survivors include a sister, Mary Hix, of Albertville; a daughter, Cindy Wheat, of Parsons, Tenn.; three nieces; and three grandchildren.
