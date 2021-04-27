The Skillet, Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon concert scheduled for Thursday, April 29 at Sand Mountain Amphitheater has been postponed.
According to SMPA, due to uncontrollable “circumstances,” the concert has been moved to Tuesday, May 11.
All current tickets will be honored at that time.
“We all have been looking forward to this great event and share your disappointment in this late unavoidable change,” SMPA stated.
Those not able to attend the new date may request a refund at the original point of purchase through May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.