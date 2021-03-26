It was a packed house at the Marshall County Commission meeting Wednesday as several concerned citizens gave their input on the proposed animal shelter renovations.
Marshall County Animal Advocates Director Kay Johnson opened the public hearing by highlighting six different areas of concern including air conditioning, the euthanasia room, noise control, isolation rooms and floor grades for drainage.
A proper HVAC system is important not only for regulating body temperature for both the animals and workers at the shelter, Johnson said, but also for preventing the spread of disease and controlling odor. While she said the current proposed plans lacked adequate noise control, isolation rooms for quarantine both cats and dogs and floor grading, one unnecessary thing they did include was a euthanasia room.
Aside from potentially going against the commission’s stated goal of saving as many pets and animals as possible, Johnson said a euthanasia room is simply not cost effective.
“Expenses include equipping the room, obtaining and maintaining certification for the euthanasia technician, purchase of drugs and necessary supplies, and either an incinerator or hiring a body disposal service,” she said. “Unless you plan to euthanize and kill a large number of animals, that isn’t an efficient use of limited funds.”
Cindy Grey listed eight concerns including concrete pads, quarantine rooms, cinder block divisions, a sally port area, proper drainage, surveillance cameras, adding a time clock, and outdoor kennels. She also estimated the cost to house the shelters animals at 2nd Chance Shelter during the renovation to be approximately $16,800; money she said could be better used to construct a covered outdoor kennel to use during the renovations and beyond.
Angie Moon challenged the commission to put more money to saving lives rather than to what she and others see as unnecessary items, such as the euthania room.
“I want to ask what kind of future are we envisioning for the animals in this county?” Moon asked. “Effective leadership should be focused on animal homelessness and not on more killing. If you’re not committed to positive changes then you should not do this job and shouldn’t have employees doing this job who can’t make the same commitment.”
County Engineer Bob Pirando said they would be taking the public’s input into consideration before going to bid for a third time. Based on the current costs of construction materials, he said the project would likely be in the $400,000-$500,000 range.
The county has been looking into ways to cut costs, which is something Johnson said may lead to problems in the future.
“There are several buildings in this county that started out with great plans,” she said. “... Then the ‘powers that be’ decided there had to be a cheaper way to build. Even though they were well intentioned, they ignored the input of the people who would utilize the facilities and started hacking away at the plans… That is what I see happening with these shelter design plans.”
After consulting with Cobey & Martin Construction on ways to reduce costs, Pirando said the only recommendations they had included reducing the number of guillotine doors, using stained concrete in the offices instead of vinyl flooring and removing one of the drainage catch basins, which run about $10,000 each.
The county commission plans to hold another public hearing soon to hear input on policies and procedures regarding the animal shelter.
