A Marshall County grand jury indicted a man for the shooting death of his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.
Tevin Christopher Markeith Hampton, 28, was indicted on a murder charge Jan. 12 for the death of Amanda Jean Hood, according to court documents. An arraignment hearing is set for May 3.
Hampton is accused of shooting Hood, 45, multiple times at Suntrace Apartments in the early morning hours of Dec. 24. He was arrested at a gas station about a mile away.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said at the time, Hampton called 911 asking for help. He told responding officers he had shot his girlfriend and told them where to find her.
She was found dead from multiple gunshots inside an apartment the couple shared at 928 W. Main St.
Albertville police said the shooting stemmed from an argument. The two had been together for about two years, they said.
Hampton was taken into custody at the gas station without incident and booked into the Albertville City Jail. He was later transferred to the Marshall County Jail, where he has remained under a $100,000 bond.
