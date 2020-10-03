The Marshall County Health Department will be providing flu vaccinations at a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 6.
The event will be held on the grounds of the Marshall Technical School located at 12312 US Highway 431 in Guntersville. The flu vaccination will be given to individuals, families and groups as they sit in their vehicle. Participants are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt that will provide easy access to the upper arm.
People ages six months and older can get a flu shot for $5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. without having to leave their vehicle. The shot will be provided free to people who present their BCBS, Medicare or Medicaid cards.
Spanish speaking people are encouraged to come and Spanish speaking personnel will be on site to assist.
Flu shots will be administered by Health Department Nurses on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m until 3 p.m. or until the vaccine supply is exhausted. The High Dose Flu vaccine is available for patients that are 65 years and older if desired.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages vaccination of all persons six months of age and older against the flu influenza. The flu is a very contagious respiratory illness, and the best way to prevent flu is to get vaccinated each year.
Annual flu shots are recommended for all persons aged six months and older, anyone with a chronic disease or are immunosuppressed, healthcare workers, and family members and other caretakers to keep them from getting and spreading flu.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reminds everyone that influenza vaccine is the most important preventive measure against the flu.
With the current pandemic situation with COVID-19, it is of utmost importance to protect yourself from other viruses that could cause severe illness.
This event is a collaborative effort between local and state agencies to provide the recommended seasonal flu vaccinations, and serves as a functional exercise that demonstrates established emergency protocols for any future occurrence that would require mass public vaccination.
Partners in the clinic are the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, Marshall County Health Department, Alabama Department of Public Health, Marshall Technical School, Guntersville Police Department, Guntersville Fire Rescue, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall Medical Centers.
